|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Jul 28, 2017)
· Porsche Set To Compete In Formula E From 2019/20 Season (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest! (Jul 28, 2017)
· New aero kit receives rave reviews in debut test (Jul 26, 2017)
· Team Penske, Brad Keselowski Agree To Contract Extension (Jul 25, 2017)
· IndyCar NEXT car design: Bolder, safer, even more thrilling (Jul 25, 2017)
· Mercedes Benz commits to Formula E, departs DTM (Jul 24, 2017)
· 2017 Indianapolis (Brickyard): NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 24, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Practice Results - Hunter-Reay leads practice
Ryan Hunter-Reay continued his recent surge, setting the pace on the first day of practice for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
The Andretti Autosport driver was fastest in the second of two 45-minute sessions on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with a lap of 1 minute, 4.2961 seconds (126.428 mph) in the No. 28 DHL Honda. Hunter-Reay is hopeful it bodes well for a strong showing in Sunday's race.
"Today, it was a good run. Car was good," said the 36-year-old Floridian, whose best finish in 11 previous races at Mid-Ohio was third place on two occasions, including 2003 when he logged the first of what are now 37 career podium finishes.
"We just made some improvements on it, made the right steps through the session, some (changes) session to session," said Hunter-Reay, who has finished third (Iowa Speedway) and sixth (streets of Toronto) in the past two races. "We didn't test here a week ago, so it's nice to see we have the pace from last year, that we were able to roll in and improve from last year."
Three Verizon IndyCar Series championship contenders trailed Hunter-Reay on the day's time sheet. Josef Newgarden was second at 1:04.4375 (126.150 mph) in the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet. Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing was third in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda (1:04.4910, 126.045 mph) and Simon Pagenaud fourth in the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet (1:04.5625, 125.906 mph).
Dixon leads the standings after 12 of 17 races. The four-time series champion is three points ahead of Helio Castroneves, 19 in front of reigning series champion and 2016 Mid-Ohio winner Pagenaud and 23 up on Newgarden.
"I think it's a good start for the No. 9 NTT Data car," Dixon said. "Finishing P3 overall today isn't bad, but you always want to be at the top at the end of the day. I love racing here, I love Mid-Ohio and all its challenges. I hope we can continue to improve tomorrow and put on a good show Sunday."
Both practice sessions ran issue-free other than light rain that brought all cars to pit lane for 15 minutes in the afternoon practice. A final pre-qualifying practice is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. ET Saturday (live stream on RaceControl.IndyCar.com), ahead of Verizon P1 Award knockout qualifying to determine the pole winner at 2 p.m. (live on NBCSN).
Sunday's race will be the 33rd for Indy cars on the scenic, undulating permanent road course since 1980. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. on CNBC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network, with an encore re-air at 7 p.m. on NBCSN.
Sato named recipient of prestigious Prime Minister's Award in Japan
The honors keep coming for Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.
Today in his native Japan, the Andretti Autosport driver was named the recipient of the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for his groundbreaking victory May 28 in the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500, outlasting three-time winner Helio Castroneves in a thrilling battle to the finish. The 40-year-old will return home to officially be presented with the award by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Aug. 4.
"It means a lot personally but I think it's great for the sport," Sato said. "I really appreciate the support I am getting and this award is certainly an absolute honor to have it. I just couldn't be happier."
Sato is just the 33rd recipient of the Prime Minister's Award, an appropriate number since 33 cars traditionally compete in the Indianapolis 500.
|
|
|2017 Mid-Ohio: IRL IndyCar Friday Practice Results
|Rank
|Car
|Driver
|Name
|C/A/E/T
|Session
|Time
|Speed
|Total
|Laps
|1
|28
|Hunter-Reay
|Ryan
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.2961
|126.428
|39
|2
|2
|Newgarden
|Josef
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.4375
|126.150
|36
|3
|9
|Dixon
|Scott
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.4910
|126.045
|34
|4
|1
|Pagenaud
|Simon
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.5625
|125.906
|35
|5
|98
|Rossi
|Alexander
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.6358
|125.763
|37
|6
|12
|Power
|Will
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.6828
|125.672
|42
|7
|27
|Andretti
|Marco
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.7770
|125.489
|37
|8
|15
|Rahal
|Graham
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.7973
|125.450
|44
|9
|3
|Castroneves
|Helio
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.8154
|125.415
|35
|10
|5
|Hinchcliffe
|James
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:04.8613
|125.326
|32
|11
|26
|Sato
|Takuma
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.1008
|124.865
|39
|12
|19
|Jones
|Ed (R)
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.1411
|124.788
|30
|13
|8
|Chilton
|Max
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|1
|01:05.1429
|124.784
|44
|14
|7
|Aleshin
|Mikhail
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.1859
|124.702
|42
|15
|83
|Kimball
|Charlie
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.2065
|124.662
|35
|16
|20
|Pigot
|Spencer
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.2931
|124.497
|40
|17
|4
|Daly
|Conor
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.2975
|124.489
|37
|18
|10
|Kanaan
|Tony
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.3474
|124.394
|34
|19
|18
|Gutierrez
|Esteban (R)
|D/H/H/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.4063
|124.282
|37
|20
|21
|Hildebrand
|JR
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.4646
|124.171
|45
|21
|14
|Munoz
|Carlos
|D/C/C/F
|Practice
|2
|01:05.4686
|124.163
|32
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|