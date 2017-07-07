2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Practice Results - Hunter-Reay leads practice

Ryan Hunter-Reay continued his recent surge, setting the pace on the first day of practice for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.



The Andretti Autosport driver was fastest in the second of two 45-minute sessions on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with a lap of 1 minute, 4.2961 seconds (126.428 mph) in the No. 28 DHL Honda. Hunter-Reay is hopeful it bodes well for a strong showing in Sunday's race.



"Today, it was a good run. Car was good," said the 36-year-old Floridian, whose best finish in 11 previous races at Mid-Ohio was third place on two occasions, including 2003 when he logged the first of what are now 37 career podium finishes.



"We just made some improvements on it, made the right steps through the session, some (changes) session to session," said Hunter-Reay, who has finished third (Iowa Speedway) and sixth (streets of Toronto) in the past two races. "We didn't test here a week ago, so it's nice to see we have the pace from last year, that we were able to roll in and improve from last year."



Three Verizon IndyCar Series championship contenders trailed Hunter-Reay on the day's time sheet. Josef Newgarden was second at 1:04.4375 (126.150 mph) in the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet. Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing was third in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda (1:04.4910, 126.045 mph) and Simon Pagenaud fourth in the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet (1:04.5625, 125.906 mph).



Dixon leads the standings after 12 of 17 races. The four-time series champion is three points ahead of Helio Castroneves, 19 in front of reigning series champion and 2016 Mid-Ohio winner Pagenaud and 23 up on Newgarden.



"I think it's a good start for the No. 9 NTT Data car," Dixon said. "Finishing P3 overall today isn't bad, but you always want to be at the top at the end of the day. I love racing here, I love Mid-Ohio and all its challenges. I hope we can continue to improve tomorrow and put on a good show Sunday."



Both practice sessions ran issue-free other than light rain that brought all cars to pit lane for 15 minutes in the afternoon practice. A final pre-qualifying practice is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. ET Saturday (live stream on RaceControl.IndyCar.com), ahead of Verizon P1 Award knockout qualifying to determine the pole winner at 2 p.m. (live on NBCSN).



Sunday's race will be the 33rd for Indy cars on the scenic, undulating permanent road course since 1980. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. on CNBC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network, with an encore re-air at 7 p.m. on NBCSN.



Sato named recipient of prestigious Prime Minister's Award in Japan



The honors keep coming for Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.



Today in his native Japan, the Andretti Autosport driver was named the recipient of the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for his groundbreaking victory May 28 in the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.



Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500, outlasting three-time winner Helio Castroneves in a thrilling battle to the finish. The 40-year-old will return home to officially be presented with the award by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Aug. 4.



"It means a lot personally but I think it's great for the sport," Sato said. "I really appreciate the support I am getting and this award is certainly an absolute honor to have it. I just couldn't be happier."



Sato is just the 33rd recipient of the Prime Minister's Award, an appropriate number since 33 cars traditionally compete in the Indianapolis 500.























































2017 Mid-Ohio: IRL IndyCar Friday Practice Results

Rank Car Driver Name C/A/E/T Session Time Speed Total Laps 1 28 Hunter-Reay Ryan D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:04.2961 126.428 39 2 2 Newgarden Josef D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:04.4375 126.150 36 3 9 Dixon Scott D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:04.4910 126.045 34 4 1 Pagenaud Simon D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:04.5625 125.906 35 5 98 Rossi Alexander D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:04.6358 125.763 37 6 12 Power Will D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:04.6828 125.672 42 7 27 Andretti Marco D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:04.7770 125.489 37 8 15 Rahal Graham D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:04.7973 125.450 44 9 3 Castroneves Helio D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:04.8154 125.415 35 10 5 Hinchcliffe James D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:04.8613 125.326 32 11 26 Sato Takuma D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:05.1008 124.865 39 12 19 Jones Ed (R) D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:05.1411 124.788 30 13 8 Chilton Max D/H/H/F Practice 1 01:05.1429 124.784 44 14 7 Aleshin Mikhail D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:05.1859 124.702 42 15 83 Kimball Charlie D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:05.2065 124.662 35 16 20 Pigot Spencer D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:05.2931 124.497 40 17 4 Daly Conor D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:05.2975 124.489 37 18 10 Kanaan Tony D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:05.3474 124.394 34 19 18 Gutierrez Esteban (R) D/H/H/F Practice 2 01:05.4063 124.282 37 20 21 Hildebrand JR D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:05.4646 124.171 45 21 14 Munoz Carlos D/C/C/F Practice 2 01:05.4686 124.163 32







