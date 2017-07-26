F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again!
Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 28, 2017 - 06:40 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again!


By Mike Sulka

Ricciardo is for real! No sign of Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull led his second straight Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:18.455.
Ricciardo kept up his pace while the field produced two red flags while trying to keep up.

Just behind was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari with a .183 second gap to the leader. That was a solid improvement from Vettel over his morning pace.

Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 may have title aspirations, and was third quick today besting his teammate Lewis Hamilton who could only manage fifth quick.

Kimi Raikkonen was in the top-four for the second straight session. He can look ahead to qualifying with a shot at Pole as well.

Max Verstappen keeps whining about wanting to be in a winning car, yet the second-year driver was half a second behind his teammate, Ricciardo. Lots of talk and chest pounding, but when is Verstappen going to show he can beat his teammate ?

Nico Hulkenberg and Force India returned to best of the rest honors after Fernando Alonso took the honors this morning. Alonso was still 8th quick, but 1.3 seconds behind the leaders.

Next up, practice three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

 


























2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 2 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
13Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:18.45532
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:18.638+0.183s28
377Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:18.656+0.201s33
47Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:18.755+0.300s28
544Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:18.779+0.324s31
633Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:18.951+0.496s25
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:19.714+1.259s33
814Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:19.815+1.360s31
955Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:19.834+1.379s35
102Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:19.909+1.454s18
1131Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:20.126+1.671s34
1211Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:20.266+1.811s33
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:20.577+2.122s37
1418Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:20.791+2.336s31
1519Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:20.869+2.414s22
1630Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:21.175+2.720s12
1720Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:21.345+2.890s11
188Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:21.504+3.049s25
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:21.559+3.104s31
2094Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:21.722+3.267s16





