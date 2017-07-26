2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again!

By Mike Sulka



Ricciardo is for real! No sign of Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull led his second straight Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:18.455.

Ricciardo kept up his pace while the field produced two red flags while trying to keep up.



Just behind was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari with a .183 second gap to the leader. That was a solid improvement from Vettel over his morning pace.



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 may have title aspirations, and was third quick today besting his teammate Lewis Hamilton who could only manage fifth quick.



Kimi Raikkonen was in the top-four for the second straight session. He can look ahead to qualifying with a shot at Pole as well.



Max Verstappen keeps whining about wanting to be in a winning car, yet the second-year driver was half a second behind his teammate, Ricciardo. Lots of talk and chest pounding, but when is Verstappen going to show he can beat his teammate ?



Nico Hulkenberg and Force India returned to best of the rest honors after Fernando Alonso took the honors this morning. Alonso was still 8th quick, but 1.3 seconds behind the leaders.



2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 2 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:18.455 32 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:18.638 +0.183s 28 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:18.656 +0.201s 33 4 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:18.755 +0.300s 28 5 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:18.779 +0.324s 31 6 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:18.951 +0.496s 25 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:19.714 +1.259s 33 8 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:19.815 +1.360s 31 9 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:19.834 +1.379s 35 10 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:19.909 +1.454s 18 11 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:20.126 +1.671s 34 12 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:20.266 +1.811s 33 13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:20.577 +2.122s 37 14 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:20.791 +2.336s 31 15 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:20.869 +2.414s 22 16 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:21.175 +2.720s 12 17 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:21.345 +2.890s 11 18 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:21.504 +3.049s 25 19 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:21.559 +3.104s 31 20 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:21.722 +3.267s 16









