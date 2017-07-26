|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Practice Results - Hunter-Reay leads practice (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Jul 28, 2017)
· Porsche Set To Compete In Formula E From 2019/20 Season (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest! (Jul 28, 2017)
· New aero kit receives rave reviews in debut test (Jul 26, 2017)
· Team Penske, Brad Keselowski Agree To Contract Extension (Jul 25, 2017)
· IndyCar NEXT car design: Bolder, safer, even more thrilling (Jul 25, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again!
By Mike Sulka
Ricciardo is for real! No sign of Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull led his second straight Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:18.455.
Ricciardo kept up his pace while the field produced two red flags while trying to keep up.
Just behind was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari with a .183 second gap to the leader. That was a solid improvement from Vettel over his morning pace.
Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 may have title aspirations, and was third quick today besting his teammate Lewis Hamilton who could only manage fifth quick.
Kimi Raikkonen was in the top-four for the second straight session. He can look ahead to qualifying with a shot at Pole as well.
Max Verstappen keeps whining about wanting to be in a winning car, yet the second-year driver was half a second behind his teammate, Ricciardo. Lots of talk and chest pounding, but when is Verstappen going to show he can beat his teammate ?
Nico Hulkenberg and Force India returned to best of the rest honors after Fernando Alonso took the honors this morning. Alonso was still 8th quick, but 1.3 seconds behind the leaders.
Next up, practice three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.
|
|
|2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 2 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:18.455
|32
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:18.638
|+0.183s
|28
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:18.656
|+0.201s
|33
|4
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:18.755
|+0.300s
|28
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:18.779
|+0.324s
|31
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:18.951
|+0.496s
|25
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:19.714
|+1.259s
|33
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:19.815
|+1.360s
|31
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1:19.834
|+1.379s
|35
|10
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:19.909
|+1.454s
|18
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:20.126
|+1.671s
|34
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:20.266
|+1.811s
|33
|13
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:20.577
|+2.122s
|37
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:20.791
|+2.336s
|31
|15
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:20.869
|+2.414s
|22
|16
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|RENAULT
|1:21.175
|+2.720s
|12
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:21.345
|+2.890s
|11
|18
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:21.504
|+3.049s
|25
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:21.559
|+3.104s
|31
|20
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:21.722
|+3.267s
|16
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|