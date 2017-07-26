2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest!

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:27 AM 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest!



By Mike Sulka



Here come Ferrari! Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari led the final Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:17.017. The lap was a circuit record.



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari did their part and stayed within a half second of Vettel.



Over at Mercedes Valtteri Bottas once again got the better of Lewis Hamilton by half a second.



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fourth quick and was even quicker than his teammate. As for Daniel Ricciardo, he had a reason to be slow. He wasn't on track due after seven laps due to an electrical issue.



Williams driver Felipe Massa isn't feeling well and quit the session after 12 laps. Paul di Resta is standing by.



Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.























































2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 3 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:17.017 17 2 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:17.492 +0.475s 16 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:17.914 +0.897s 15 4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:18.194 +1.177s 25 5 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:18.434 +1.417s 14 6 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:18.638 +1.621s 18 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:18.699 +1.682s 20 8 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:18.714 +1.697s 7 9 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:18.884 +1.867s 14 10 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:18.956 +1.939s 19 11 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:19.300 +2.283s 22 12 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:19.352 +2.335s 22 13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:19.455 +2.438s 23 14 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:19.609 +2.592s 22 15 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:19.622 +2.605s 21 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:19.895 +2.878s 19 17 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:20.255 +3.238s 12 18 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:20.379 +3.362s 24 19 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:20.446 +3.429s 24 20 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:20.748 +3.731s 19





PaddockTalk Perspective



