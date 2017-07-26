|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest!
By Mike Sulka
Here come Ferrari! Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari led the final Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:17.017. The lap was a circuit record.
Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari did their part and stayed within a half second of Vettel.
Over at Mercedes Valtteri Bottas once again got the better of Lewis Hamilton by half a second.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fourth quick and was even quicker than his teammate. As for Daniel Ricciardo, he had a reason to be slow. He wasn't on track due after seven laps due to an electrical issue.
Williams driver Felipe Massa isn't feeling well and quit the session after 12 laps. Paul di Resta is standing by.
Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.
|
|
|2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 3 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:17.017
|17
|2
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:17.492
|+0.475s
|16
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:17.914
|+0.897s
|15
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:18.194
|+1.177s
|25
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:18.434
|+1.417s
|14
|6
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:18.638
|+1.621s
|18
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:18.699
|+1.682s
|20
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:18.714
|+1.697s
|7
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:18.884
|+1.867s
|14
|10
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|RENAULT
|1:18.956
|+1.939s
|19
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1:19.300
|+2.283s
|22
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:19.352
|+2.335s
|22
|13
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:19.455
|+2.438s
|23
|14
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:19.609
|+2.592s
|22
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.622
|+2.605s
|21
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.895
|+2.878s
|19
|17
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:20.255
|+3.238s
|12
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:20.379
|+3.362s
|24
|19
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:20.446
|+3.429s
|24
|20
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:20.748
|+3.731s
|19
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|