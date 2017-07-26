F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again! (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Practice Results - Hunter-Reay leads practice (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Jul 28, 2017)
· Porsche Set To Compete In Formula E From 2019/20 Season (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest! (Jul 28, 2017)
· New aero kit receives rave reviews in debut test (Jul 26, 2017)
· Team Penske, Brad Keselowski Agree To Contract Extension (Jul 25, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Jul 24, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Williams bans Villeneuve from motor home ? (Jul 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Red Bull to consider Sainz release ? (Jul 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari offers Vettel three-year contract ? (Jul 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest!
Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:27 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest!


By Mike Sulka

Here come Ferrari! Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari led the final Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:17.017. The lap was a circuit record.

Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari did their part and stayed within a half second of Vettel.

Over at Mercedes Valtteri Bottas once again got the better of Lewis Hamilton by half a second.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fourth quick and was even quicker than his teammate. As for Daniel Ricciardo, he had a reason to be slow. He wasn't on track due after seven laps due to an electrical issue.

Williams driver Felipe Massa isn't feeling well and quit the session after 12 laps. Paul di Resta is standing by.

Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

 


























2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 3 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
15Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:17.01717
27Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:17.492+0.475s16
377Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:17.914+0.897s15
433Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:18.194+1.177s25
544Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:18.434+1.417s14
62Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:18.638+1.621s18
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:18.699+1.682s20
83Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:18.714+1.697s7
914Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:18.884+1.867s14
1030Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:18.956+1.939s19
1155Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:19.300+2.283s22
1231Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:19.352+2.335s22
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:19.455+2.438s23
1411Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:19.609+2.592s22
158Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:19.622+2.605s21
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:19.895+2.878s19
1719Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:20.255+3.238s12
1818Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:20.379+3.362s24
1994Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:20.446+3.429s24
209Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:20.748+3.731s19



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy