2017 Mid-Ohio: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Practice Recap

Posted by: newsla on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:33 AM



No. 28 DHL Honda

• Finished the day on the top of the time charts with a fast lap of 1:04.2961

“Today was a good run - the DHL car was good, we just need some improvements on many of the right steps through from session to session. We didn’t test here a week ago, so it was nice to see that we had a good pace from last year. We could just roll out and improve from there. All in all, pretty good day. We have a lot of work to do tomorrow; we know everyone else is going to be improving. It’s amazing, if you look at P1 session times and see how close everything is, there is no margin for error. It’s going to be that way again all weekend, so we're just happy to have a productive day and looking forward to another one of those tomorrow.”



No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda

• Finished the day fifth overall with a best lap time of 01:04.6358

"It was a good day today - I think we made a pretty good step forward each session in terms of car setup. I’m missing a little bit of speed compared to Ryan [Hunter-Reay], but I think we know where that is. Overall, I think it was a pretty positive day for the whole team and we will have a strong showing tomorrow for qualifying.”



No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

• Finished the day seventh overall with a best lap time of 01:04.7770

"Today was a good start for the 27 team, but we need to make some fine adjustments if we want to qualify in the [Firestone] Fast Six tomorrow. Overall, the whole team showed good pace, so I think we are on the right track."



No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda

• Finished the day 11th overall with a best lap time of 01:05.1008

"I think it was a productive day. As typical at Mid-Ohio, we started off around five seconds off the pace and then through the session it dramatically improved for the track revolution. We need to understand the balances better, but I think we made some good progress today for the Ruoff Home Mortgage team. Hopefully, we carry on this momentum and have a good day tomorrow.”



