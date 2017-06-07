F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ?
Posted by: Admin on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:34 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ?


Felipe Massa was taken to hospital following Friday's practice sessions in Hungary.

Eight years ago, the Brazilian was left fighting for his life after being hit by a spring during qualifying at the same circuit near Budapest.

 

But this time, now as a Williams driver, Massa simply felt unwell after Friday's action.

"He was taken to the circuit medical centre and later transferred to hospital in the capital for checks," Brazil's Globo reported from Budapest.

The report said Massa felt dizzy and had a high temperature, "However it is not a serious situation and everything is fine with Felipe".

Globo said there is "no information" about Massa's further participation in the rest of the weekend in Hungary.



PaddockTalk Perspective


