F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again! (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Practice Results - Hunter-Reay leads practice (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Jul 28, 2017)
· Porsche Set To Compete In Formula E From 2019/20 Season (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest! (Jul 28, 2017)
· New aero kit receives rave reviews in debut test (Jul 26, 2017)
· Team Penske, Brad Keselowski Agree To Contract Extension (Jul 25, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Jul 24, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Williams bans Villeneuve from motor home ? (Jul 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Red Bull to consider Sainz release ? (Jul 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari offers Vettel three-year contract ? (Jul 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ?
Posted by: Admin on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:37 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ?


Lewis Hamilton says he is unlikely to move from the Mercedes team before retiring from F1.

His boss, Toto Wolff, indicated recently that he wants to extend the Briton's contract beyond 2018, amid rumours of a potential move to Ferrari for Hamilton.

 

But Hamilton, 32, said in Hungary: "If I was to jump ship from here, that would be when I stop.

"There is no other team, apart from Ferrari, that would be interesting but right now, I love being here and the people I work for and work with," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy