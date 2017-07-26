|
|
|
|
|· 2017 NHRA: Hight, Pritchett, Skillman And Tonglet Are Provisional No 1 Qualifiers At The Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again! (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Practice Results - Hunter-Reay leads practice (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Jul 28, 2017)
· Porsche Set To Compete In Formula E From 2019/20 Season (Jul 28, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest! (Jul 28, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Pole!
By Mike Sulka
Red Row One! Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 easily took pole for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:16.276. For Vettel, it was his second Pole of the 2017 season, and 48th of his Formula One F1 career. Vettel is also fourth on the all-time Pole list. It was also Vettel's third Pole at Hungary.
Ferrari have three Pole positions and three front-row lock outs this season.
Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari was second fastest. The Finn has started on the front row three times this season, and only once in 11 tries has started fifth or lower.
Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes wasn't able to catch the Ferrari, but was able to keep Lewis Hamilton second best within the team. Hamilton was nearly a half second off Vettel's pace on this very short circuit.
It looked like Red Bull may finally break up the silver and red qualifying party at the front, but in the end Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo just weren't fast enough.
Nico Hulkenberg and Renault were best of the rest, but Fernando Alonso and McLaren Honda gave it a go, just coming up short. However, it was the best qualifying of the season for the much maligned combination as Stoffel Vandoorne qualified 8th.
Next up, the 2017 Formula One F1 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
|
|
|2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Qualifying Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:17.244
|1:16.802
|1:16.276
|14
|2
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:17.364
|1:17.207
|1:16.444
|14
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:18.058
|1:17.362
|1:16.530
|18
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:17.492
|1:16.693
|1:16.707
|17
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:17.266
|1:17.028
|1:16.797
|14
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:17.702
|1:17.698
|1:16.818
|14
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:18.137
|1:17.655
|1:17.468
|14
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:18.395
|1:17.919
|1:17.549
|17
|9
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:18.479
|1:18.000
|1:17.894
|17
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1:18.948
|1:18.311
|1:18.912
|19
|11
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|RENAULT
|1:18.699
|1:18.415
|14
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:18.843
|1:18.495
|16
|13
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:18.702
|1:18.538
|15
|14
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:19.095
|1:18.639
|15
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.085
|1:18.771
|15
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.095
|9
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.102
|9
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:19.839
|9
|19
|40
|Paul Di Resta
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.868
|11
|20
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:19.972
|8
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|