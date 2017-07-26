F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Pole!
Formula 1 News
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Pole!


By Mike Sulka

Red Row One! Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 easily took pole for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:16.276. For Vettel, it was his second Pole of the 2017 season, and 48th of his Formula One F1 career. Vettel is also fourth on the all-time Pole list. It was also Vettel's third Pole at Hungary.

Ferrari have three Pole positions and three front-row lock outs this season.

Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari was second fastest. The Finn has started on the front row three times this season, and only once in 11 tries has started fifth or lower.

Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes wasn't able to catch the Ferrari, but was able to keep Lewis Hamilton second best within the team. Hamilton was nearly a half second off Vettel's pace on this very short circuit.

It looked like Red Bull may finally break up the silver and red qualifying party at the front, but in the end Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo just weren't fast enough.

Nico Hulkenberg and Renault were best of the rest, but Fernando Alonso and McLaren Honda gave it a go, just coming up short. However, it was the best qualifying of the season for the much maligned combination as Stoffel Vandoorne qualified 8th.

Next up, the 2017 Formula One F1 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

 


























2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Qualifying Results
POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
15Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:17.2441:16.8021:16.27614
27Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:17.3641:17.2071:16.44414
377Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:18.0581:17.3621:16.53018
444Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:17.4921:16.6931:16.70717
533Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.2661:17.0281:16.79714
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.7021:17.6981:16.81814
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:18.1371:17.6551:17.46814
814Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:18.3951:17.9191:17.54917
92Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:18.4791:18.0001:17.89417
1055Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:18.9481:18.3111:18.91219
1130Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:18.6991:18.41514
1231Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:18.8431:18.49516
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:18.7021:18.53815
1411Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:19.0951:18.63915
158Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:19.0851:18.77115
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:19.0959
1718Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.1029
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:19.8399
1940Paul Di RestaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.86811
209Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:19.9728



