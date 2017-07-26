2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Pole!

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 01:35 PM 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Pole!



By Mike Sulka



Red Row One! Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 easily took pole for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:16.276. For Vettel, it was his second Pole of the 2017 season, and 48th of his Formula One F1 career. Vettel is also fourth on the all-time Pole list. It was also Vettel's third Pole at Hungary.



Ferrari have three Pole positions and three front-row lock outs this season.



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari was second fastest. The Finn has started on the front row three times this season, and only once in 11 tries has started fifth or lower.



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes wasn't able to catch the Ferrari, but was able to keep Lewis Hamilton second best within the team. Hamilton was nearly a half second off Vettel's pace on this very short circuit.



It looked like Red Bull may finally break up the silver and red qualifying party at the front, but in the end Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo just weren't fast enough.



Nico Hulkenberg and Renault were best of the rest, but Fernando Alonso and McLaren Honda gave it a go, just coming up short. However, it was the best qualifying of the season for the much maligned combination as Stoffel Vandoorne qualified 8th.



2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Qualifying Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:17.244 1:16.802 1:16.276 14 2 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:17.364 1:17.207 1:16.444 14 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:18.058 1:17.362 1:16.530 18 4 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:17.492 1:16.693 1:16.707 17 5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.266 1:17.028 1:16.797 14 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.702 1:17.698 1:16.818 14 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:18.137 1:17.655 1:17.468 14 8 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:18.395 1:17.919 1:17.549 17 9 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:18.479 1:18.000 1:17.894 17 10 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:18.948 1:18.311 1:18.912 19 11 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:18.699 1:18.415 14 12 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.843 1:18.495 16 13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:18.702 1:18.538 15 14 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:19.095 1:18.639 15 15 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:19.085 1:18.771 15 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:19.095 9 17 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.102 9 18 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.839 9 19 40 Paul Di Resta WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.868 11 20 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.972 8





