2017 Hungary GP: Red Bull Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 01:38 PM 2017 Hungary GP: Red Bull Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap



MAX VERSTAPPEN, Position: 5th, 1:16.797 (Practice 3 Ė P4 1:18.194)

ďFor me it was actually a very positive Qualifying. The whole weekend I have been struggling a lot with the car and I just couldnít really get the balance right but we managed to turn it around and the car was feeling good in Qualifying when it matters. Q1 and Q2 were actually very good but in Q3 itís always harder for us to step up by four or five tenths like Ferrari and Mercedes as we donít have that extra engine mode. I think fourth was definitely possible but I changed the front wing on my final run and it seems that I got too much oversteer from that, but we can still be pleased. We have made a good step forward and we are heading in the right direction for sure. It is difficult to say how tomorrow will go and itís always hard to overtake here but with a good start and maybe an undercut there are many possibilities. It will be an interesting race and Iím actually quite confident for tomorrow.Ē



DANIEL RICCIARDO, Position: 6th 1:16.818 (Practice 3 Ė P8 1:18.714)

ďWhen you miss out on track time in any session it has a knock-on effect and the time we lost this morning in FP3 definitely cost us in Qualifying. We had to guess what the track would be like this afternoon and make set-up changes based on that. In Q1we had quite a different car to yesterday but even so we thought higher than sixth was possible. We are in the top three teams so to qualify sixth is basically last for us. My quick lap wasnít as clean as I would have liked so itís partially the car and partially me but come tomorrow I think we can still get stuck in and challenge the other guys. A podium is possible in my mind. I am surprised by the pace of the Ferraris, we knew they would be stronger today but we also thought we would be closer. With the updates we have had here Iím looking forward to tomorrow, the car is in good shape to race so I think it will be fun and we can move forward.Ē



CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal: ďQualifying fifth and sixth today seem to be our de facto grid position for this season, however both drivers got very close to out-qualifying Lewis on the final run. The third row of the grid offers some opportunity tomorrow, and itís going to be very interesting strategic race. The Hungaroring has one of the longest runs down to Turn 1 of the season which almost guarantees plenty of action so it should be a fascinating grand prix.Ē



Ends



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Luck of the Draw



Everyone likes to say thereís no such thing as luck in F1 and that outcomes are the result of deep research, intense analysis and careful strategising. As our new quiz reveals thatís a complete load of old rubbish. We present our team personnel with a set of 50 questions, the order of which shifts with each race, they choose 10 and have to answer them, no matter what. Tough, easy, personal and just plain weird, what they get is down to the luck of the draw. This raceís lucky dipper is Trackside Electronics Support Group Leader, Rob Reeve.



1. Property aside whatís the most expensive thing youíve ever bought?

A car. I think it was an Audi A4, 3.0-litre, turbo diesel Quattro I believe. But honestly, cars are not really important to me; itís just the one I bought at the time.



2. Who was the last person you called on your mobile?

I called home to my fiancťe, Lou. Sheís fine!



3. Whatís your ideal holiday destination?

I go to Australia a lot because my children live there - my daughter is 22 now and my son is nearly 18. Theyíre based in Perth and have been since 2004, so when they were younger I used to travel there up to five times a year sometimes. Obviously theyíre grown up now so I go less and my daughter is in Europe now, in Palma, so itís a lot easier. If I had to choose somewhere else, I would say Singapore. I really like the place, thereís just something about it Ė itís clean and friendly. Iíve always used it as a stopover to see the kids and I got to really like the city.



4. What are the last three things that you bought?

I bought some stuff on Amazon Ė a new charging cable for my iPod, some locks for the suitcase because weíre going on holiday next week, some with a code or whatever you need for security in America, and I bought a bottle of red wine last night when I went out for dinner! Where am I going on holiday? To New York and then Las Vegas with my fiancťe, weíre getting married!



5. Have you ever stolen anything?

Not that I remember.





6. Do you have any phobias?

Yeah! I donít like blood, I faint at the sight of it. With injections and so on Iím reasonably OK if I look away but otherwise, not good, I pass out. Weirdly Iím worse with other peopleís than I am with my own.



7. Whatís the best meal in the world?

I quite like Indian food. I donít like anything too hot but a Dopiaza or something like that. I just like the spices. I donít really have a local restaurant. We moved to Northampton about four years ago and we havenít found one as good as the one where we lived before. We used to live in Brackley, so if Iím passing Iíll stop off and get one.



8. Whatís your favourite smell?

I love it when itís just rained, when it rains after a dry spell. Driving along and with the window down. Not heavy rain but when you get a light rain and that wonderful smell hits you. Thatís something you can bottle.



9. What was your best race weekend?

I think it was prior to my time here. It was with Brawn when we won the first race of the season in Australia. It had been a really stressful winter and no one knew what would happen. Then we went testing and the car was good and we suddenly had options and a chance to win, and in Australia we did. That was a great feeling.



10. Do you collect anything?

Iíll say no, but my fiancťe will say that I collect rubbish. The garage is completely full of stuff that I wonít get rid of. I donít collect anything specific but I guess Iím a little bit of a hoarder. I think the biggest hoard in there is probably team kit. I donít get rid of it and it stretches back to around 1993. I worked for PI, the electronics company until about 1995 so I was with lots of teams, and then I joined Arrows in 1995 and then Stewart and then BAR and Honda right through Brawn and then Caterham and Haas and then my first race here was Brazil 2015. Iíve got all those kits!









PaddockTalk Perspective