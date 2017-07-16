2017 Hungary GP: Red Bull Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 01:38 PM 2017 Hungary GP: Red Bull Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap



MAX VERSTAPPEN, Position: 5th, 1:16.797 (Practice 3 – P4 1:18.194)

“For me it was actually a very positive Qualifying. The whole weekend I have been struggling a lot with the car and I just couldn’t really get the balance right but we managed to turn it around and the car was feeling good in Qualifying when it matters. Q1 and Q2 were actually very good but in Q3 it’s always harder for us to step up by four or five tenths like Ferrari and Mercedes as we don’t have that extra engine mode. I think fourth was definitely possible but I changed the front wing on my final run and it seems that I got too much oversteer from that, but we can still be pleased. We have made a good step forward and we are heading in the right direction for sure. It is difficult to say how tomorrow will go and it’s always hard to overtake here but with a good start and maybe an undercut there are many possibilities. It will be an interesting race and I’m actually quite confident for tomorrow.”



DANIEL RICCIARDO, Position: 6th 1:16.818 (Practice 3 – P8 1:18.714)

“When you miss out on track time in any session it has a knock-on effect and the time we lost this morning in FP3 definitely cost us in Qualifying. We had to guess what the track would be like this afternoon and make set-up changes based on that. In Q1we had quite a different car to yesterday but even so we thought higher than sixth was possible. We are in the top three teams so to qualify sixth is basically last for us. My quick lap wasn’t as clean as I would have liked so it’s partially the car and partially me but come tomorrow I think we can still get stuck in and challenge the other guys. A podium is possible in my mind. I am surprised by the pace of the Ferraris, we knew they would be stronger today but we also thought we would be closer. With the updates we have had here I’m looking forward to tomorrow, the car is in good shape to race so I think it will be fun and we can move forward.”



CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal: “Qualifying fifth and sixth today seem to be our de facto grid position for this season, however both drivers got very close to out-qualifying Lewis on the final run. The third row of the grid offers some opportunity tomorrow, and it’s going to be very interesting strategic race. The Hungaroring has one of the longest runs down to Turn 1 of the season which almost guarantees plenty of action so it should be a fascinating grand prix.”



Luck of the Draw



Everyone likes to say there’s no such thing as luck in F1 and that outcomes are the result of deep research, intense analysis and careful strategising. As our new quiz reveals that’s a complete load of old rubbish. We present our team personnel with a set of 50 questions, the order of which shifts with each race, they choose 10 and have to answer them, no matter what. Tough, easy, personal and just plain weird, what they get is down to the luck of the draw. This race’s lucky dipper is Trackside Electronics Support Group Leader, Rob Reeve.



1. Property aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A car. I think it was an Audi A4, 3.0-litre, turbo diesel Quattro I believe. But honestly, cars are not really important to me; it’s just the one I bought at the time.



2. Who was the last person you called on your mobile?

I called home to my fiancée, Lou. She’s fine!



3. What’s your ideal holiday destination?

I go to Australia a lot because my children live there - my daughter is 22 now and my son is nearly 18. They’re based in Perth and have been since 2004, so when they were younger I used to travel there up to five times a year sometimes. Obviously they’re grown up now so I go less and my daughter is in Europe now, in Palma, so it’s a lot easier. If I had to choose somewhere else, I would say Singapore. I really like the place, there’s just something about it – it’s clean and friendly. I’ve always used it as a stopover to see the kids and I got to really like the city.



4. What are the last three things that you bought?

I bought some stuff on Amazon – a new charging cable for my iPod, some locks for the suitcase because we’re going on holiday next week, some with a code or whatever you need for security in America, and I bought a bottle of red wine last night when I went out for dinner! Where am I going on holiday? To New York and then Las Vegas with my fiancée, we’re getting married!



5. Have you ever stolen anything?

Not that I remember.





6. Do you have any phobias?

Yeah! I don’t like blood, I faint at the sight of it. With injections and so on I’m reasonably OK if I look away but otherwise, not good, I pass out. Weirdly I’m worse with other people’s than I am with my own.



7. What’s the best meal in the world?

I quite like Indian food. I don’t like anything too hot but a Dopiaza or something like that. I just like the spices. I don’t really have a local restaurant. We moved to Northampton about four years ago and we haven’t found one as good as the one where we lived before. We used to live in Brackley, so if I’m passing I’ll stop off and get one.



8. What’s your favourite smell?

I love it when it’s just rained, when it rains after a dry spell. Driving along and with the window down. Not heavy rain but when you get a light rain and that wonderful smell hits you. That’s something you can bottle.



9. What was your best race weekend?

I think it was prior to my time here. It was with Brawn when we won the first race of the season in Australia. It had been a really stressful winter and no one knew what would happen. Then we went testing and the car was good and we suddenly had options and a chance to win, and in Australia we did. That was a great feeling.



10. Do you collect anything?

I’ll say no, but my fiancée will say that I collect rubbish. The garage is completely full of stuff that I won’t get rid of. I don’t collect anything specific but I guess I’m a little bit of a hoarder. I think the biggest hoard in there is probably team kit. I don’t get rid of it and it stretches back to around 1993. I worked for PI, the electronics company until about 1995 so I was with lots of teams, and then I joined Arrows in 1995 and then Stewart and then BAR and Honda right through Brawn and then Caterham and Haas and then my first race here was Brazil 2015. I’ve got all those kits!









