2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole!

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:05 PM









Will Power will start from the front row in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio for the sixth straight year on Sunday after claiming the Verizon P1 Award in Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying today at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Driving the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Power's best lap of 1 minute, 4.1720 seconds (126.672 mph) in the Firestone Fast Six was enough to earn his third pole position at Mid-Ohio, his fifth pole this season and the 49th of his Indy car career - tying the 2014 series champion with Bobby Unser for fourth on the all-time list.



"The Verizon car was really hooked up," Power said. "Before qualifying, we made a few changes and kind of got it in the window. Really happy for all the guys, especially here. You've got to start at the front here; it's really, really difficult to pass, so (winning pole is) giving us the best chance to win tomorrow."



HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO: Qualifying results



Power, who has yet to win a race at Mid-Ohio, was among three Team Penske drivers to advance to the Firestone Fast Six, the last of three knockout qualifying rounds. Joining the 36-year-old Australian on the front row in Sunday's 90-lap race on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road course will be teammate Josef Newgarden, who qualified second in the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet (1:04.3067, 126.407 mph).



"I think we did a good job today," Newgarden said. "The boys on the (No.) 2 car gave me everything I needed with a fast car. It's been pretty good all weekend.



"It's always tough to get pipped by your teammate by just a little bit, but ultimately it's a good day for us on Team Penske. We have two cars up there on the front row."



Takuma Sato, winner of the 101st Indianapolis 500 in May, qualified third in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda (1:04.6792, 125.679 mph). Graham Rahal, who was fastest in his group in each of the first two qualifying segments, finished fourth in the Firestone Fast Six with a lap of 1:04.7959 (125.452 mph) in the No. 15 Steak 'n Shake Honda. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver won at his home Mid-Ohio track in 2015.



"A good qualifying session for us," said Rahal, the Ohio native. "It was a shame that in (the Firestone Fast Six), I frankly just messed up. I didn't have Power's speed, but I kind of threw it away early in the lap and that was that. Disappointed, at the same time we showed we've got the pace. Hopefully tomorrow we can work from fourth."



Helio Castroneves, a two-time Mid-Ohio winner (2000, 2001), qualified fifth in the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet (1:04.8485, 125.351 mph). Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon extended his streak of reaching all seven Firestone Fast Six sessions this season and qualified sixth in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda (1:05.1927, 124.689 mph). Points leader Dixon takes a three-point edge over Castroneves into the race.



Defending Mid-Ohio race winner and 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud missed advancing to the Firestone Fast Six by less than five-hundredths of a second and will start seventh in the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet.



"I'm surprised that we didn't get in (the Firestone Fast Six) because it felt like a good lap and I put everything I had in it," Pagenaud said.



Conor Daly advanced past the first segment of knockout qualifying for the first time this season and will start 11th in the No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet. Alongside Daly in Row 6 will be Esteban Gutierrez, whose 12th-place showing in the No. 18 UNIFIN Honda is his best qualifying effort in six races with Dale Coyne Racing.



Tony Kanaan originally advanced from Round 1, Group 1 but was penalized for causing a local yellow that impeded other drivers' laps. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver spun sideways in Turn 2 on his final lap, forcing other drivers to slow as he corrected the car to continue on track. The automatic penalty levied by INDYCAR is loss of the driver's fastest lap to that point, which prevented Kanaan from advancing.





LEXINGTON, Ohio - Qualifying Saturday for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses:



1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:04.1720 (126.672)

2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:04.3067 (126.407)

3. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:04.6792 (125.679)

4. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:04.7959 (125.452)

5. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 01:04.8485 (125.351)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:05.1927 (124.689)

7. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:04.3008 (126.418)

8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:04.3784 (126.266)

9. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:04.4906 (126.046)

10. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:04.4928 (126.042)

11. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:04.8745 (125.300)

12. (18) Esteban Gutierrez, Honda, 01:05.0368 (124.988)

13. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 01:04.9930 (125.072)

14. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:04.5929 (125.847)

15. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:05.0337 (124.994)

16. (20) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:04.6186 (125.797)

17. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 01:05.3200 (124.446)

18. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 01:04.8603 (125.328)

19. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 01:05.3382 (124.411)

20. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 01:04.9440 (125.166)

21. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 01:05.2441 (124.591)





