2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview
Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:28 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview


By Mike Sulka

The Formula One F1 series will race the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest, Hungary for the 32nd time. The race distance is 70 laps around a 2.722 mile / 4.381 track. The front straight is the shortest of the season at just 700 meters, while the rest of the circuit twists and turns.

In the current field of drivers, five have won the Hungarian Grand Prix including: Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

Sebastian Vettel took Pole in his Ferrari after a record setting lap. However, the Hungaroring is not Vettel's track. He has won here once, but never won in Hungary on his way to four world driving championships. Six times in ten starts, Vettel has finished fourth or worse in Hungary.

However, Hungary is Lewis Hamilton's track. Hamilton has won five times in 10 attempts at Hungary, and he's taken Pole five times in 11 attempts.

Another interesting stat - that might give you a chuckle - McLaren have won six of the last 12 Grand Prix in Hungary.

But that won't happen this year.

That being said, maybe the statistics won't matter this year. Three times the Hungarian Grand Prix been won from Pole in the last 12 years - all three times it was Hamilton. The other seven Grand Prix have been won from a lower starting position, including Jenson Button from 14th in a Honda back in 2006.

Kimi Raikkonen will start second, and hasn't won any Formula One Grand Prix since the season opener in Australia back in 2013.

With all that in mind, its and interesting race to pick... We'll take Vettel for the win, but won't be surprised if Kimi comes through, or.... Hamilton finds a way.

Enjoy the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix!

 


























2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Qualifying Results
POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
15Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:17.2441:16.8021:16.27614
27Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:17.3641:17.2071:16.44414
377Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:18.0581:17.3621:16.53018
444Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:17.4921:16.6931:16.70717
533Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.2661:17.0281:16.79714
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.7021:17.6981:16.81814
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:18.1371:17.6551:17.46814
814Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:18.3951:17.9191:17.54917
92Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:18.4791:18.0001:17.89417
1055Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:18.9481:18.3111:18.91219
1130Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:18.6991:18.41514
1231Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:18.8431:18.49516
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:18.7021:18.53815
1411Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:19.0951:18.63915
158Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:19.0851:18.77115
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:19.0959
1718Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.1029
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:19.8399
1940Paul Di RestaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.86811
209Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:19.9728



PaddockTalk Perspective


