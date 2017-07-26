2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:28 PM 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview



By Mike Sulka



The Formula One F1 series will race the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest, Hungary for the 32nd time. The race distance is 70 laps around a 2.722 mile / 4.381 track. The front straight is the shortest of the season at just 700 meters, while the rest of the circuit twists and turns.



In the current field of drivers, five have won the Hungarian Grand Prix including: Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.



Sebastian Vettel took Pole in his Ferrari after a record setting lap. However, the Hungaroring is not Vettel's track. He has won here once, but never won in Hungary on his way to four world driving championships. Six times in ten starts, Vettel has finished fourth or worse in Hungary.



However, Hungary is Lewis Hamilton's track. Hamilton has won five times in 10 attempts at Hungary, and he's taken Pole five times in 11 attempts.



Another interesting stat - that might give you a chuckle - McLaren have won six of the last 12 Grand Prix in Hungary.



But that won't happen this year.



That being said, maybe the statistics won't matter this year. Three times the Hungarian Grand Prix been won from Pole in the last 12 years - all three times it was Hamilton. The other seven Grand Prix have been won from a lower starting position, including Jenson Button from 14th in a Honda back in 2006.



Kimi Raikkonen will start second, and hasn't won any Formula One Grand Prix since the season opener in Australia back in 2013.



With all that in mind, its and interesting race to pick... We'll take Vettel for the win, but won't be surprised if Kimi comes through, or.... Hamilton finds a way.



Enjoy the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix!























































2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Qualifying Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:17.244 1:16.802 1:16.276 14 2 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:17.364 1:17.207 1:16.444 14 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:18.058 1:17.362 1:16.530 18 4 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:17.492 1:16.693 1:16.707 17 5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.266 1:17.028 1:16.797 14 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.702 1:17.698 1:16.818 14 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:18.137 1:17.655 1:17.468 14 8 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:18.395 1:17.919 1:17.549 17 9 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:18.479 1:18.000 1:17.894 17 10 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:18.948 1:18.311 1:18.912 19 11 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:18.699 1:18.415 14 12 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.843 1:18.495 16 13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:18.702 1:18.538 15 14 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:19.095 1:18.639 15 15 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:19.085 1:18.771 15 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:19.095 9 17 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.102 9 18 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.839 9 19 40 Paul Di Resta WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.868 11 20 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.972 8





PaddockTalk Perspective



