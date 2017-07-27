F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell pulls away (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Hight, Pritchett, Skillman And Tonglet Are Provisional No 1 Qualifiers At The Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again! (Jul 28, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Jul 24, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Wing controversy 'storm in a teacup'
Posted by: Admin on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:35 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Wing controversy 'storm in a teacup'


Red Bull has hit back at claims its new front wing design is teetering on the brink of legality.

The former champions appear to be in the running to take on Mercedes and Ferrari for outright victory on the twisty Hungaroring.

 

The pace boost comes hot on the heels of claims a new flexing front wing design penned by Adrian Newey has caught the attention of rivals and the FIA, prompting a minor redesign.

"We took the brace (modification) out and put it back in again," top engineer Paul Monaghan said in Hungary.

"In our opinion the wing is entirely legal. We satisfy every FIA requirement."

Monaghan says any suggestion the wing is obviously flexing is just an "optical illusion".

"If you had more knowledge of the design of the wing and the shape I think you'd realise it's nothing more than a storm in a teacup," he insisted.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy