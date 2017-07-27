|
The Le Mans promoter, the Automobile Club de L'Ouest, subsequently hit out at the "abruptness" of Porsche's decision.
Fascinatingly, Porsche said it will keep its entire, Le Mans-winning LMP1 team together "including the factory drivers" such as Brendon Hartley, Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer.
Porsche has recently been linked with a potential move into F1, having participated in meetings to discuss the shape of the sport's post-2020 engine rules.
As for F1, Porsche said of the future: "Alongside ventures in other racing series and the intensive preparation for Formula E, Porsche is examining other fields of application and development areas."
PaddockTalk Perspective