F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell pulls away (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Hight, Pritchett, Skillman And Tonglet Are Provisional No 1 Qualifiers At The Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Vettel, Ferrari Fastest! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Again! (Jul 28, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Jul 24, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Alonso admits 2018 Indycar switch possible
Posted by: Admin on Jul 29, 2017 - 06:36 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Alonso admits 2018 Indycar switch possible


Fernando Alonso is not ruling out a switch to America's top open wheeler category Indycar for 2018.

Amid his frustration in the third year of McLaren-Honda's hapless collaboration, the Spaniard said in Hungary that "the Indy 500" was his only positive moment of 2017.

 

Earlier, he said moving full-time to Indycar was not likely for 2018, but since then Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have made clear they are not in the market to sign Alonso.

So Indycar is now "one possibility" for 2018, Alonso - who turns 36 on Saturday - said.

"Let's see in a month or so," he continued.

"I've always said I'm very open to what may come in the future. I want to win next year and to win we need some good changes here (at McLaren). Many changes," Alonso insisted.

"If those happen, it is possible I stay but it's something I will consider in September."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy