Earlier, he said moving full-time to Indycar was not likely for 2018, but since then Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have made clear they are not in the market to sign Alonso.
So Indycar is now "one possibility" for 2018, Alonso - who turns 36 on Saturday - said.
"Let's see in a month or so," he continued.
"I've always said I'm very open to what may come in the future. I want to win next year and to win we need some good changes here (at McLaren). Many changes," Alonso insisted.
"If those happen, it is possible I stay but it's something I will consider in September."
