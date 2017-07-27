2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win!

By Mike Sulka



Max Bull. Ferrari survive. Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari has survived handling issues to win the 2017 Formula One F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary. For Vettel, it is his fourth win of the year, and 46th of his Formula One F1 career. Vettel is fourth on the all-time win list. Vettel now leads the Drivers Championship by 16 points. Vettel never won at Hungary during his four previous drivers championships.



For Ferrari, it is the team's fourth win of the year, and second one-two finish.



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari would do exactly what is expected of him and finish a solid second place. For Raikkonen, it is his fourth podium of the season, and 88th of his career. He is sixth on the all-time podium list.



Valtteri Bottas would get his podium back on the last lap after Lewis Hamilton would give back the position after Mercedes allowed him to chase down Raikkonen and go for the win.



Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes slid back to sixth entering Turn Two, but the Red Bull cock-up would put him back in the fight. Hamilton would get a chance to chance down Raikkonen, but couldn't complete the pass.



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) crashed into his teammate and finished fifth. If the team weren't unhappy with him before, might they be now ? Major constructors points were lost due to his loss of control.



Recap



The Ferrari pair had a good start, as did the Red Bulls. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Daniel Ricciardo sandwiched Lewis Hamilton and had him in their rear mirrors entering Turn Two. However, Max Verstappen then lost his car under braking and slammed into Ricciardo. The contact punctured Ricciardo's left rear, and caused him to spin leaving him in the middle of the track.



Ricciardo would radio back to the team, "Was that who I think it was ? F**n sore loser."



That result would bring out the Safety Car.



The order on the lap five restart was Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton. For his part in the Ricciardo incident, Verstappen is handed a 10 second penalty.



On Lap 26, Vettel began complaining about his steering, and that he was having to turn it more to compensate for an issue.



Valtteri Bottas would pit on lap 30, Lewis Hamilton on lap 31. Both would take on soft Pirelli tyres. Vettel would pit on lap 32 to take on the soft tyre. Meanwhile, Hamilton would be unable to communicate to his team as his radio was malfunctioning. However, he could hear the team's radio communications.



By Lap 40, the Mercedes pair would close on the Ferrari drivers. Hamilton, and Raikkonen would both lobby on the radio to get past their teammates. Yet, lap after lap Vettel would lead, Raikkonen would follow, with Bottas in his wake.



On Lap 43, Hamilton's radio would kick back in and he would lobby hard that he should be allowed past Bottas. The team would immediately allow Hamilton to get past Bottas.



The team would then tell Hamilton on Lap 48, "Five laps to get past." Lewis would respond, "No pressure then." The implication that Lewis would have to give the position back if he couldn't get past Raikkonen.



Then Mercedes would give Hamilton another five laps. Poor Bottas.



The order would remain unchanged to the end - albeit the Hamilton/Bottas wap - Victory for Vettel and Ferrari!



Next up, the summer break and the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix in four weeks.





























































