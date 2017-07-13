2017 Mid-Ohio: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Qualifying Recap

The 90-lap Honda Indy 200 from Mid-Ohio will go green at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, with live broadcast on CNBC starting at 3 p.m. ET.



No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda

STARTING POSITION: 3rd

QUALIFYING TIME: 1:04.6792

Of Note: Sato's career best start at Mid-Ohio and first Firestone Fast Six appearance since the season opener on streets of St. Petersburg

"[Qualifying was] very good. The team worked extremely well with the four cars and we were very competitive for all the practice sessions. I'm extremely happy with the performance of the Ruoff Home Mortgage car. I think the team has reached a good setup. P3 is very happy place for us and a good position for the race tomorrow."



No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda

STARTING POSITION: 9th

QUALIFYING TIME: 1:04.4906

Of Note: Topped the speed charts in Saturday's morning practice session

“I’m pretty disappointed to miss the [Firestone] Fast Six after running so well this morning. We just went the wrong direction with a change in-session and it hurt us in the end. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we have a fast race car so we’ll work to get up front tomorrow.”



No. 28 DHL Honda

STARTING POSITION: 10th

QUALIFYING TIME: 1:04.4928

Of Note: Reigned over Friday's practice sessions after posting a fastest time of 1:04.2961, a time that would have placed him second in Saturday's qualifying.

“We just lost some grip in the car this afternoon. Things were obviously promising after yesterday’s session and leading the way, but coming into today and the morning session we had promise in the DHL car. We lost a little bit of where we were and tried to retrace our steps. In the end, we had an imbalance in the car and just missed it a bit. We didn’t quite have what I needed to get into the [Firestone] Fast Six. Here in the Verizon IndyCar Series, it all adds up. If you’re off just a little bit in the car it can make a big difference.”



No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

STARTING POSITION: 14th

QUALIFYING TIME: 1:04.5929

Of Note: Holds a career best start of third at the 2.258-mile road course and has run consistently competitive times all weekend.

“[Group 2] was definitely a tough group, but we needed to beat everybody anyway – that was the goal. The car just didn’t turn enough for us to get there. We basically qualified our race car, I think, and were a bit too conservative [for qualifying]. We started the weekend really good – within a couple hundredths of the quick time in Practice 1, but we’ve gone back a bit which is obviously not the goal.”



