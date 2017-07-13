2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win!

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 30, 2017 - 05:35 PM 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win!



By Mike Sulka



Strong convincing run! Josef Newgarden and his No. 2 Penske Chevrolet was fabulous as he won the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, Ohio. For Newgarden, it is his third win and sixth podium of the year. Newgarden now has six career wins and 16 podiums in IndyCar competition.



Will Power and his No. 12 Penske Chevrolet just couldn't hold off Newgarden, and couldn't catch him after a late yellow. For Power, he was able to capture his fifth podium of the year, and 54th IndyCar podium of his career. It was also his 60th major open-wheel racing podium.



In third, Graham Rahal would pick up his third podium of the year, and 22nd career podium in the IndyCar series. Rahal also has a total of 26 major open-wheel podiums in his career.



Simon Pagenaud would pick up a fourth place finish with Takuma Sato rounding out the top-five.



Recap



Will Power would lead a clean first Lap from Pole. The order would be Power, Josef Newgarden, Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal, and Helio Castroneves.



On Lap 14, Newgarden would fake to the outside, and then slide to the inside to get past the leader - Power. It was a brilliant move.



On Lap 18, Newgarden would pit from the lead - with Power also pitting at the same time. Interestingly, over half the field was on an alternate fuel strategy with some of the cars pitting as early as Lap 6. Graham Rahal would pit the next time by having gone the longest on the opening stint.



On Lap 20, the order would be Newgarden, Power, Rahal, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi.



Newgarden would once again pit from the lead, this time on Lap 40. Power would copy the move a lap later, as would Pagenaud. Rahal would once again be the final leader to pit, and return to the circuit in third. The order on Lap 44 would be Newgarden, Power, Rahal, Rossi and Pagenaud.



Newgarden would make his final stop on Lap 65. Power, Rahal and Pagenaud would all pit on the next lap. On Lap 67, the first yellow of the day would wave for Ed Jones who had spun off the track at the far end.



The order on the Lap 70 restart was Newgarden, Power, Rahal, Pagenaud, and Castroneves. And it would stay the same. Newgarden would race unchallenged due to the lapped car of Esteban Gutierrez being between Newgarden and Power. Gutierrez would make a nuisance of himself, Power was stuck.



The race would continue to the end without incident. Victory for Josef Newgarden and Team Penske!



Next up for the IndyCar series is Pocono in three weeks.



Pos Driver Laps



1 Josef Newgarden Winner

2 Will Power 90

3 Graham Rahal 90

4 Simon Pagenaud 90

5 Takuma Sato 90

6 Alexander Rossi 90

7 Helio Castroneves 90

8 Ryan Hunter-Reay 90

9 Scott Dixon 90

10 Conor Daly 90

11 James Hinchcliffe 90

12 Marco Andretti 90

13 Charlie Kimball 90

14 Mikhail Aleshin 90

15 Max Chilton 90

16 Tony Kanaan 90

17 JR Hildebrand 90

18 Carlos Munoz - 1 Lap

19 Spencer Pigot - 1 Lap

20 Esteban Gutierrez - 1 Lap

21 Ed Jones - 2 Laps





PaddockTalk Perspective



