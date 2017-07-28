2017 Hungary GP: Sauber Formula One F1 Race Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 30, 2017 - 05:43 PM



Weather: sunny and dry, 30-32°C air, 51-56°C trac





It was a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix for the Sauber F1 Team, finishing the race in P15 (Pascal Wehrlein) and P16 (Marcus Ericsson). Directly after the Grand Prix, the second in-season test will take place at the Hungaroring on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Gustav Malja (day 1) and Nobuharu Matsushita (day 2) in the cockpit of the Sauber C36-Ferrari. The team will then head into the summer break, along with all the other teams, for the annual factory shutdown from the 5th until the 20th of August.



Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Result: 16th. Start on supersoft tyres, after 1 lap change to soft tyres, and after 63 laps change to supersoft tyres

“It was a difficult race. We did not have the pace that we hoped, and were just not able to fight the competitors in front of us. It is disappointing, because we expected to make a bigger step with the first parts of the aerodynamics update we brought with us. After the summer break, we should be able to make another step forward.”



Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Result: 15th. Start on supersoft tyres, after 3 laps change to soft tyres, and after 28 laps change to soft tyres

“Considering my grid position, the race result is ok. I could not have expected more starting from P18, so we definitely made the best out of today. Now, I am looking forward to the summer break, during which I can review the first part of the season. I will then return into the second part with full power.”



Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal:

“It was a tough race for us. During the safety car period, Marcus came in for an early pit stop due to a flat spot. Pascal then also had to pit due to a slow puncture. We then decided to put our drivers on different strategies. Overall, our pace is just not good enough to fight our direct competitors. We know that it will be difficult for the forthcoming races, but we need to stay focused and motivated for the second half of the season.”







