2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ?
Posted by: Admin on Jul 30, 2017 - 05:44 PM
Rumor
2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ?


Ferrari is set to keep its current race driver lineup intact for 2018.

That is the claim of the Italian broadcaster Sky, amid existing speculation that Sebastian Vettel made a new deal for Kimi Raikkonen a condition of his own decision to stay with the Maranello team beyond this year.

 

Citing sources, Sky Italia said Vettel and Raikkonen's new contracts are nearing completion, with an announcement scheduled for the Italian grand prix in early September.

Asked in Hungary if he will stay with Ferrari in 2018, German Vettel answered: "I don't see why not.

"I'm certainly not ready this weekend because, as I've said, I'm not in a rush and I don't think the team is in a rush.

"I think right now we have other things to do but in the summer there's a bit more time. A piece of paper can be signed fairly quickly," Vettel added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


