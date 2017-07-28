F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Iowa: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Ryan Preece finds Victory Lane at Iowa in pressure-packed performance (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell pulls away (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Jul 29, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Jul 24, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Alonso eyes McLaren engine 'gift' for 2018
Posted by: Admin on Jul 30, 2017 - 05:45 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Alonso eyes McLaren engine 'gift' for 2018


Fernando Alonso has hinted he will stay with McLaren next year, depending on the outcome of the team's engine supplier crisis.

The team held a surprise birthday party for the 36-year-old in Hungary after qualifying, and boss Eric Boullier said: "Now we hope we will celebrate your 37th birthday together."

 

And Marca sports newspaper quoted Alonso as responding: "I'm very proud of the team and we have worked well for the last three years.

"Hopefully we will see each other next year as well if Eric, Zak (Brown) or someone else sends me a nice gift."

When pressed as to what 'gift' he is talking about, Alonso remarked: "I think here we are fighting for seventh place, but it's not the position dreamed about by any driver.

"There are other things going on that are not about seventh position for next year, when I hope we are fighting instead for pole."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy