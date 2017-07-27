2017 Pocono II: Ford NASCAR Monster Energy Race Quotes

KEVIN HARVICK – No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Fusion – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE LATE BATTLE WITH THE 18? “Well, the only chance the I had (to keep the 18 behind me) was to get into the corner correctly. I got in there and was loose all the way through the corner on entry and just kept holding the brake down, holding the brake down, holding the brake down and finally, I’m sure he thought I was going to go and I didn’t accelerate. I was trying to stay on the bottom to park the thing to get going and he had a good run. Guys on the Mobil 1 Ford did a great job. Kyle (Busch) had the class of the field all weekend. His car was really, really fast. He got the pole. Got the wn. Pretty much just charged through the field. We definitely have a little bit of work to do. I feel like we got closer and closer. I feel like we raced around all the Toyotas all day. Just proud of everyone on the Mobil 1 Ford.”





HOW BIG IS YOUR SMILE KNOWING ALL THE HARD WORK THE STEWART-HAAS TEAM HAS PUT INTO THIS CAR? “I wish I could explain to everybody how big the workload has been switching to Ford and doing all the things we’ve done and trying to race and progress at the same time. They’ve done a really good job. Luckily we have great people to help that progression. It covers up a lot of things that is going on. We keep getting better. I know we’ll get better as we go into the playoffs. Just keep battling, that’s all you can do.”



BRAD KESELOWSKI – No. 2 Alliance Truck Parts Ford Fusion – “A strategy day for sure. Our car was okay. I thought we had the best strategy out there, we just needed a little bit more speed.”



CLINT BOWYER -- No. 14 Nature’s Bakery/Feeding America Ford Fusion “It was a big pit strategy day for sure and you know that going into a race like this. Our car was good all weekend. We unloaded a fast car. This is the best car that we’ve unloaded in quite some time. A little bit different build. Hopefully this is what we’re looking for, what I’m looking for and build on this.”



KURT BUSCH – No. 41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford Fusion – “I thought we did a good job on strategy based off the pace of our car. We were just kind of welded to 15th-place all day. We weren’t close enough to gamble and pit while it was under green conditions and the Stage breaks. We just kept chipping away at it. Restarts for us were 50-50; some were good, some were bad. Overall, we experimented with some suspension and we know not to do that again.”



