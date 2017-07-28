F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Iowa: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Ryan Preece finds Victory Lane at Iowa in pressure-packed performance (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell pulls away (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Jul 29, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
2017 F1: F1 defends editing negative Halo comments
Posted by: Admin on Jul 30, 2017 - 08:49 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: F1 defends editing negative Halo comments


F1 says cutting negative opinions about the 'Halo' safety concept from press conference footage was an "editorial decision".

In Thursday's FIA press conference in Hungary, drivers including Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen criticised the controversial forward protection system that is compulsory for 2018.

 

But only drivers with positive opinions were included in the official FOM video edit of the press conference.

Asked why that is the case, a spokesperson for Formula One Management told Bild newspaper it was an "editorial decision".



