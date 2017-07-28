|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Iowa: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Ryan Preece finds Victory Lane at Iowa in pressure-packed performance (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell pulls away (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Jul 29, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
But only drivers with positive opinions were included in the official FOM video edit of the press conference.
Asked why that is the case, a spokesperson for Formula One Management told Bild newspaper it was an "editorial decision".
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|