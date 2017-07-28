F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Jul 30, 2017
Posted by: Admin on Jul 30, 2017 - 08:50 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Sainz not commenting on Toro Rosso-Honda rumour


Carlos Sainz will not comment on rising speculation about a change of engine supplier for Toro Rosso.

Rumours suggest that after the Sauber-Honda split and continuing talk of a McLaren-Honda divorce, it could be the second Red Bull team that gets Japanese power for 2018.

 

"It is a rumour and so I will not comment," Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz told Marca.

"If it happens I will give my opinion without any problem."

Recently, there has been tension between the 22-year-old Spaniard and the Red Bull camp, after Sainz hinted that he might leave Toro Rosso at the end of the year.

"It was a strange moment," Sainz said, "and an episode of my career that I'm sure I will learn from.

"I still think a fourth year at Toro Rosso is not normal, but if it is the case, I do it with a smile on my face and regard it as a reward not punishment."



