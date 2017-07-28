|
"It is a rumour and so I will not comment," Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz told Marca.
"If it happens I will give my opinion without any problem."
Recently, there has been tension between the 22-year-old Spaniard and the Red Bull camp, after Sainz hinted that he might leave Toro Rosso at the end of the year.
"It was a strange moment," Sainz said, "and an episode of my career that I'm sure I will learn from.
"I still think a fourth year at Toro Rosso is not normal, but if it is the case, I do it with a smile on my face and regard it as a reward not punishment."
