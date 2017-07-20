Indy Lights Rookie Nico Jamin Wins at Mid-Ohio

Nico Jamin, driving the No. 27 Synova Mazda, took the checkered flag to win today's Cooper Tires Indy Lights Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. Adding to his six victories and four poles at the Lexington, Ohio, road course in the Mazda Road to Indy program, Jamin started from third and claimed a third career win in his Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires rookie season.



The standout started the season strong, claiming victories at Barber Motorsports Park and the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, and has given Andretti Autosport its fifth team win of the season in today's race.



Today’s on track success gives Andretti Autosport's Indy Lights program its 36th win. Since 2005, Andretti Autosport has earned two series titles (‘08/Matos and ’09/Hildebrand) and one Freedom 100 win ('16/Stoneman).



Andretti Autosport fields four full-time entries in Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, with Jamin, Colton Herta (No. 98 Deltro Energy Mazda with Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing), Dalton Kellett (No. 28 K-LINE Insulators USA Mazda) and Ryan Norman (No. 48 Journey Mazda).



