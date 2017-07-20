Indy Lights: Mid-Ohio Race 2 Report

Posted by: newsla on Jul 31, 2017 - 06:39 AM Indy Lights: Mid-Ohio Race 2 Report



Coverage of this weekend's double-header from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course airs Sunday, July 30, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.



The 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Andretti Autosport teams head to Gateway Motorsports Park next, battling it out in the shadows of St. Louis for Round 15 of 16, Aug. 25 - 27.



For more information, check out AndrettiAutosport.com and IndyLights.com.



No. 27 Synova Mazda

• Started: 3rd // Finished: 1st

• Championship: 6th (241 pts., unofficial)

• Claims his sixth win in seven starts at Mid-Ohio in the Mazda Road to Indy, with today's victory marking his seventh podium in a row at the track



“The race was absolutely incredible, I can’t believe it. The track was good, the car was good. I knew I had to make ground at the start because it’s so hard to pass around here. I got right on Colton’s gearbox at the start and it worked great. I knew it was going to be a great fight the whole race with my teammate and was sorry to see him spin. I’m so happy for the whole 27 team to be back on the top step of the podium. My brother came to support me and I’m really glad to have him here for this. Everyone asks me what it is about Mid-Ohio that makes me successful, I don’t really know. I think it’s all about the rhythm of the track; you don’t really have time to rest here. I think the biggest thing is that I’ve been racing here so much that I know what I want out of the car, the team was able to give that to me and together we were successful.”



No. 98 Deltro Energy Mazda

• Started: 1st // Finished: 6th

• Championship: 3rd, tied (255 pts., unofficial)

• Leads the series in laps led this season with 141



"Disappointed doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel after Race 2 today. We started on the pole, were in a great battle with my teammate and the 98 had that race. I had gained a good lead by Lap 3 and then spun. We fell back to the rear of the field and were able to work our way back up to sixth – but there’s a big difference between sixth and a win. All in all, we should be leaving Ohio with more points which we need, but we’re not completely out of the championship hunt just yet. We’ll be looking for wins at Gateway and Watkins Glen to keep the fight alive.”



No. 48 Journey Mazda

• Started: 6th // Finished: 7th

• Championship: 9th, tied (176 pts., unofficial)



“The race didn’t go so well at the beginning – we had power issues like what we had yesterday and up until about the fourth or fifth lap, I was like a sitting duck. After that, I put my head down and just waited for opportunities. I’m kind of disappointed for this weekend. I know we have a fast car, and I know we could have been out front but just didn’t have any luck with mechanical issues. We’ll be back stronger at Gateway, and then hopefully end even stronger in Watkins Glen.”



No. 28 K-Line Insulators USA Mazda

• Started: 10th // Finished: 13th

• Championship: 9th, tied (176 pts., unofficial)

• Forced to pit for a front wing change after making contact with competitor early in race



“Today definitely wasn't the best race for us here today. I’m pretty disappointed with where we ended up. We would have had a quick race car, but got into an incident with Rickards. We were side by side through [Turn] 4, I was on the outside and he tried to squeeze me. It’s frustrating but it is what it is. Overall, the Andretti guys did a great job all weekend and congrats to my teammate Nico on the win. I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Gateway for the next oval race.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



