2017 Mid-Ohio: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Jul 31, 2017 - 06:40 AM 2017 Mid-Ohio: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Race Recap



The 90-lap Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio has seen the twin checkers with Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi leading the way for Andretti Autosport. Sato secured his fourth top-five finish of the season, placing the Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda into the fifth position. Rossi climbed three positions to sixth, earning his seventh top-10 finish of 2017. Ryan Hunter-Reay recovered the DHL car from an early race spin to salvage an eighth-place result while Marco Andretti brought home the No. 27 in 12th after spending the latter portions of the race seeking high fuel conservation.



The team will take a two week break before heading to the Tricky Triangle for the second 500-mile race of the 2017. Round 14 will go green on Sunday, August 20, with broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda

• Started 3rd // Finished 5th

• Championship: 7th (381 pts.)

• Secured his fourth top-five finish of the season



“I think starting third and finishing fifth isn’t the perfect scenario, but we had an issue in the pits and then we lost a couple of places when we went back out on track. At the least, it was actually fun. We overtook a couple cars and then regained and recovered the position. I think the four Andretti Autosport cars had a solid day under difficult circumstances and I think that we performed really well. Let’s just say, the rest of the season we just need to have a solid performance to bring back the championship points.”



No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda

• Started 9th // Finished 6th

• Championship: 8th (358 pts.)

• Set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 42 before completing his second career Mid-Ohio race in sixth



“We chose a pretty aggressive strategy starting on blacks [Firestone primary tires] and I think it was working pretty well for us, but unfortunately the stint on used [Firestone alternate] reds was a lot more challenging than we originally thought it would be. We lost about 12 seconds on the reds and that was the difference for us between challenging for a podium and finishing sixth.”



On the incident with teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay:

“I was on reds and [Ryan] was on blacks – it was a 50/50 deal and it’s unfortunate that would ever happen to a teammate. We talked about it, we’ll move on and get back to working together in Pocono.”



No. 28 DHL Honda

• Started 10th // Finished 8th

• Championship: 12th (297 pts.)

• Was working his way into the top five with 17 laps complete when contact with teammate Alexander Rossi spun the 28 car, resulting in lost track position



“We had a good race going today and the DHL team was going to be top-five no doubt, until we made contact with Rossi. That really set us back. We stayed at it and were able to salvage a race that was going to be absolutely terrible and managed to keep it inside the top eight.”



No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

• Started 14th // Finished 12th

• Championship: 13th (286 pts.)

• Fought hard in the No. 27, showing speed before eventually being caught out by a short fill during a pit stop in the final stages of the race



“We didn’t qualify as high as we wanted, so we knew we’d have a little bit of work starting from 14th… and we were running well and had made up ground. Then, on the second to last stop, we had a short fill and didn’t get all the fuel into the car, which put us in fuel-saving mode. From there we had to make huge fuel numbers to make it to the end. I’m not sure if we had the car to win, but I do know it’s hard to contend when you’re saving fuel – so that was our day made. We’ll get back at it in Pocono.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



