2017 Mid-Ohio: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Race Recap



The 90-lap Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio has seen the twin checkers with Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi leading the way for Andretti Autosport. Sato secured his fourth top-five finish of the season, placing the Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda into the fifth position. Rossi climbed three positions to sixth, earning his seventh top-10 finish of 2017. Ryan Hunter-Reay recovered the DHL car from an early race spin to salvage an eighth-place result while Marco Andretti brought home the No. 27 in 12th after spending the latter portions of the race seeking high fuel conservation.



The team will take a two week break before heading to the Tricky Triangle for the second 500-mile race of the 2017. Round 14 will go green on Sunday, August 20, with broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda

Started 3rd // Finished 5th

Championship: 7th (381 pts.)

Secured his fourth top-five finish of the season



I think starting third and finishing fifth isnt the perfect scenario, but we had an issue in the pits and then we lost a couple of places when we went back out on track. At the least, it was actually fun. We overtook a couple cars and then regained and recovered the position. I think the four Andretti Autosport cars had a solid day under difficult circumstances and I think that we performed really well. Lets just say, the rest of the season we just need to have a solid performance to bring back the championship points.



No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda

Started 9th // Finished 6th

Championship: 8th (358 pts.)

Set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 42 before completing his second career Mid-Ohio race in sixth



We chose a pretty aggressive strategy starting on blacks [Firestone primary tires] and I think it was working pretty well for us, but unfortunately the stint on used [Firestone alternate] reds was a lot more challenging than we originally thought it would be. We lost about 12 seconds on the reds and that was the difference for us between challenging for a podium and finishing sixth.



On the incident with teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay:

I was on reds and [Ryan] was on blacks it was a 50/50 deal and its unfortunate that would ever happen to a teammate. We talked about it, well move on and get back to working together in Pocono.



No. 28 DHL Honda

Started 10th // Finished 8th

Championship: 12th (297 pts.)

Was working his way into the top five with 17 laps complete when contact with teammate Alexander Rossi spun the 28 car, resulting in lost track position



We had a good race going today and the DHL team was going to be top-five no doubt, until we made contact with Rossi. That really set us back. We stayed at it and were able to salvage a race that was going to be absolutely terrible and managed to keep it inside the top eight.



No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

Started 14th // Finished 12th

Championship: 13th (286 pts.)

Fought hard in the No. 27, showing speed before eventually being caught out by a short fill during a pit stop in the final stages of the race



We didnt qualify as high as we wanted, so we knew wed have a little bit of work starting from 14th and we were running well and had made up ground. Then, on the second to last stop, we had a short fill and didnt get all the fuel into the car, which put us in fuel-saving mode. From there we had to make huge fuel numbers to make it to the end. Im not sure if we had the car to win, but I do know its hard to contend when youre saving fuel so that was our day made. Well get back at it in Pocono.



