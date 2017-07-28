2017 Pocono II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Austin Dillon Races to a 21st-Place Finish Despite Getting Caught Up in Crash on Lap 1 at Pocono Raceway



"We got off on the wrong foot today that's for sure. It's one of those situations where we were at the wrong place at the wrong time. We got hit from behind on Lap 1. I hate if for our American Ethanol team but they pulled together and worked hard to make the repairs so we didn't lose any laps. This weekend was a challenge from the get-go, but we are by no means giving up. We keep improving on our cars and it's just a matter of time before we start seeing better results."



- Austin Dillon



Damage From Lap 1 Incident Hinders Paul Menard's Day at Pocono Raceway



"We had our work cut out for us from the opening laps here at Pocono Raceway. When they wrecked ahead of us on the first lap, I got into the back of another car and it damaged the nose and hood on the Moen/Menards Chevrolet. The guys in the pits worked on it each stop and finally got it fixed up to where it wasn't an issue. Thanks to my team, we were able to earn a top-20 finish. They kept fighting and never gave up."



- Paul Menard



Ryan Newman Collects Stage Points on Way to 14-Place Finish at Pocono Raceway



"Our Caterpillar Chevrolet was loose in Turn 1 and tight in Turn 3 for most of the race. We had some pit strategy scenarios and we chose to go for the stage points in Stage 2 which was good for our team. But I found with our overall handling, our speed was in line with the six to seven cars in front of us and when you are all running equal, it's tough to pass. We definitely have improved our race package from when we raced here in the spring. I'm happy to see our team starting to make the turn for a change to have a strong run during the Playoffs."



- Ryan Newman



