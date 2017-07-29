F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Iowa: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Ryan Preece finds Victory Lane at Iowa in pressure-packed performance (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Horner questions Mercedes 'team order' decision
Posted by: Admin on Jul 31, 2017 - 06:44 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Horner questions Mercedes 'team order' decision


Mercedes has admitted a team decision in Hungary may cost Lewis Hamilton the world championship.

During the Hungaroring race, Valtteri Bottas let Hamilton past in order to give the Briton a chance to attack the Ferraris and reduce his 1 point championship deficit to Sebastian Vettel.

 

But Hamilton could not pass the Ferraris, so the place was handed back to his Finnish teammate in a move that cost him a further 3 points.

Hamilton's deficit to Vettel is now 14 points as F1 heads into its August break.

"It (the decision) cost us three points and could cost us the championship and we are perfectly conscious of that," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"But in terms of how the drivers and this team operates, we stick to what we say and if the consequences are as much as losing the championship, then we will take it," he added.

Hamilton reluctantly backed that philosophy of full driver equality.

"If I lose the world championship I don't know what I would say then, but I want to win it the right way," he said.

Christian Horner, the boss at Red Bull, admitted he isn't sure if Mercedes' approach to winning the world championship is right.

"We did the same in Monaco two years ago," he said.

"But when you're talking about the title, everything changes a little. Looking at Mercedes, the leader of the team is Hamilton, and at some point you have to choose who to bet on."

However, Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda said the German marque has always been open about its policy of not imposing 'team orders'.

"We have always said that both drivers can race freely, there are no team orders, and that's absolutely right," he said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy