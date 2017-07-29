|
"Inexperience is too kind. It was just immaturity," said the Australian.
Their boss, Christian Horner, said the pair had been warned about crashing during a rare paddock visit for team owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
But he said: "Max admitted the mistake and we accept it. I'm sure Daniel will accept it too.
"They have a great relationship -- they respect each other."
Indeed, Verstappen said: "It is never my attention to hit anyone, especially not a teammate. I'll apologise to Daniel and the team and we will sort it out."
PaddockTalk Perspective