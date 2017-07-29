|
2017 Pocono II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap
Series: Monster Energy Cup Series
Race: Overton's 400
Venue: Pocono Raceway
Track Configuration: 2.5-mile, triangle
Distance: 400 miles, 160 laps
Race Format: 3 Stages (Stage 1: ends lap 50, Stage 2: ends lap 100, Stage 3: ends lap 160)
Cautions: 5 cautions for 21 yellow flag laps
Lead Changes: 16 among 9 drivers
Cole Whitt Started: 32nd
Cole Whitt Finished: 24th
Laps Completed: 160
Points Gained: 13
Points Standings: 32
Race: 21 of 36
Cole Whitt Finishes 24th in Overton's 400 at Pocono Raceway in the Unique Pretzels No. 72
Stage 1: Laps 1-50
• Started 32nd , finished 29th
• Caution Lap 1: As the field took the green flag for the start of the Overton's 400, a multi-vehicle incident in Turn 3 collected eight competitors. Cole Whitt navigated his way through the chaos unscathed. He restarted 26th.
• Lap 11, running 32nd, he reported the Unique Pretzels No. 72, was "really tight".
• By lap 20, the handling was "freeing up with a long green flag run but still tight" and requesting the pending changes not make the handling too loose.
• As others began to make green flag pit stops, Whitt was posted as high as 14th on the leaderboard. Running 15th on lap 26, Crew Chief Frank Kerr called him in for a green flag pit stop for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment. He returned to the field in the 33rd positon, one lap down from the leader.
• Stage 1 Completion Caution: Finished 29th. Whitt reported he needed more the lean on in the rear. Being a lap down, he stayed out on track to take the wave around.
Stage 2: Concluded on Lap 100
• As the field took the green flag restart for Stage 2, Whitt having just taken the wave around was back on the lead lap. He pitted under green for four tires, fuel and wedge adjustment. He rejoined the field just in time to remain on the lead lap as a caution flag came out for an incident. He came back to pit under caution for fuel only, taking the green flag restart 18th.
• Caution Lap 71 for debris: Whitt relayed the Unique Pretzels No. 72 was "a little tight and losing the nose". He pitted for four tires, packer pulled from right front and fuel, going to back to green 24th.
• Stage 2 Completion Caution: Finished 21st. Whitt pitted for four tires, fuel and packer. He started Stage 3, 19th on the leaderboard.
Stage 3: Concluded on Lap 160
• The Unique Pretzels No. 72 remained "a little tight" as the long green flag run of Stage 3 progressed. Being caution free, on lap 133, running 17th, Whitt pitted under green for four tires, fuel and wedge adjustment.
• The competition remained caution free for the entirety of Stage 3. Cole Whitt remained steady in the Unique Pretzels No. 72 and secured a 24th place finish at the Tricky Triangle.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Series will compete August 6, 2017 at Watkins Glen International.
