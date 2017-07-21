Victor Franzoni Captures Win and Two Podiums at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Juncos Racing continued the tight battle for the 2017 Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires this past weekend with Rounds 7, 8 and 9 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Brazilian Victor Franzoni picked up two second place finishes and one win in the Cooper Tires Pro Mazda Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by Allied Building Products.



The second half of the season got underway with two test sessions followed by one practice session for the three race weekend on the 2.258 mile, 13-Turn road course located in Lexington, Ohio. Both Juncos Pro Mazda cars showed great speed and consistency throughout all sessions.



Qualifying for Rounds 7 and 8 followed the next day. Victor Franzoni (Sao Paulo, Brazil) qualified third for Round 7 and second for Round 8. Teammate Jeff Green (Peoria, Illinois) took the ninth starting position for both races.



Round 7 kicked off the three races that same day. Franzoni would drive the #23 Juncos Racing car to a comfortable second place finish. Green driving the #60 Juncos Racing car was involved in an incident which put him eight laps down, ending the day in 13th.



Round 8 proved to be the most successful race of the weekend for Franzoni when he took the lead with four laps to go, earning his fourth win of the season. Green took 13th.



Round 9 concluded with Franzoni claiming his second, second place finish of the weekend, and fifth second place finish of the season. Green took 10th.



Franzoni currently sits second in the Pro Mazda Championship, trailing the leader by four points.



“The weekend went ok for us, but Mid-Ohio is just not my track,” said Franzoni. “I haven’t done well here in the past. We earned two second place finishes and on win which puts us second in the championship by only a few points. We had some good luck and we had some bad luck. We did what we could do this weekend and the team did an amazing job. They worked really hard changing engines overnight. I am really excited for the next race on the oval.”



“Mid-Ohio has proven to me it is one of the most difficult if not the single most difficult tracks to master in all of the United States,” said Green. “If I made a mistake on a corner I usually paid for it the next four corners. The people that manage Mid-Ohio were not only friendly, but I am very thankful and appreciative for what they did.”



Team Principle Ricardo Juncos said “I am really proud of the team and what they were able to do this weekend as we continue to fight for the championship. Both drivers worked really hard on and off track. Victor (Franzoni) did a great job putting the car on the podium all three races and picking up a win. Jeff (Green) really improved a lot over the weekend in his first appearance on the very difficult road course. We still have three races left in the Pro Mazda Championship and we only are four points behind the leader, so we will continue to focus and to work hard for this final month.”



The 2017 Pro Mazda Championship continues August 24-26th for only oval circuit of the season at Gateway Motorsports Park located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.



