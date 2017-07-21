Williams Advanced Engineering Brings Motorsport Technology to Brompton Electric

Having had four and even six wheel racers in its famous history, Williams has now lent its technology to two wheels as part of Williams Advanced Engineering’s latest project, the Brompton Electric.



Brompton, manufacturer of the iconic folding bike, today launched its latest product that draws on Williams Advanced Engineering’s know-how in batteries, electric motors and control systems. The Brompton Electric features a 300Wh battery, lightweight and powerful front hub motor and intelligent sensors and connectivity.







With four decades of experience at the pinnacle of motor racing, Williams has also worked with the FIA Formula E Championship since its inception, supplying high performance batteries to all 10 teams. The Grove-based engineering and technology company has also collaborated with Jaguar on its return to racing as it competes in the FIA’s first all-electric racing series, carrying out race operations and build for the British marque.



For over 40 years, Brompton has been at the core of city transport offering an extremely compact, portable and inter-modal mobility solution, and the Brompton Electric is no different. Maintaining the iconic style and quality craftsmanship of the Brompton folding bike, but with the added benefits of electric assistance.



Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering, commented: “There are an awful lot of synergies between Williams and Brompton and the requirements for the Brompton Electric – designing a lightweight, high performance, electric motor – was right in our core capabilities. We’ve been able to meet the unique challenge that Brompton faced with this project thanks to our experience with battery systems and electric motors. I think it’s a real accolade for both Brompton and Williams Advanced Engineering in terms of design and engineering capability.”



CEO of Brompton Bicycle, Will Butler-Adams, added: “Cities are about to change. We've spent three years taking Williams Racing technology and integrating it into the Brompton. It has been harder than any of us imagined but we believe we have created a product that will inspire more people to get out from under the ground, out of their cars and back onto a bike to rediscover their cities. With the Brompton Electric you feel you have the wind behind you all day, it is so much fun and a bit cheeky as whizz up hills, nip off at the lights and arrive anywhere raring to go.”





Technical Specification:



300Wh battery which allows for a range of 25 – 50 miles

Torque and cadence sensor to allow for a smooth, seamless and energy efficient support

Lightweight (from 13.4kg) and powerful 250W front hub motor

3 assistance levels

Smartphone app - allows you to customise your ride settings and track your mileage, and service history



