2017 NHRA: Todd, Torrence, T Gray And Tonglet Take Home Victories At The 30th Annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals At Sonoma Raceway

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 31, 2017



SONOMA, Calif. – J.R. Todd powered to his first career Funny Car victory Sunday at the 30th annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.



Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also victorious in their respective categories at the 15th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.



Todd clinched the victory with a 4.049-second pass at 323.27 mph in his DHL Toyota Camry against Tim Wilkerson who went up in smoke in his Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Shelby Mustang during the final round.



The victory makes Todd the first African-American to win in the NHRA Funny Car category. He also becomes the second driver in NHRA history to win at Sonoma Raceway in both nitro categories, the first was Don Prudhomme.



“Our car showed us a lot of promise in Denver which gave us hope coming into here,” Todd stated. “We’ve been struggling so bad this season; I’m just happy to win a Funny Car. I was able to win here last year in Top Fuel and to be able to come back and do it again in Funny Car is pretty special.”





Todd powered past teammate, Alexis Dejoria, 16-time world champion John Force and Jack Beckman before entering the finals. Wilkerson took down Cruz Pedregon, No. 1 qualifier Robert Hight and Courtney Force en route to his second final round appearance this season.



Todd sits ninths in the standings, while Ron Capps stays in first despite his first-round exit. Matt Hagan and Beckman round out the top three, respectively, in the points standings.



Torrence piloted his Capco Contractor / Torrence Racing dragster past Antron Brown’s Matco Tools dragster in the finals with a pass of 3.784 at 329.42. He now has six victories on the season and 14 in his career.



“It’s basically been just a dream season,” Torrence said. “At the end of the day it’s just a testament to my guys. We will continue to do what we’re doing and we will do what we’ve done to get here.”



Points leader Torrence defeated Troy Coughlin Jr., Doug Kalitta, and Brittany Force before the final round. Brown piloted his dragster past Troy Buff, Scott Palmer and Terry McMillen before facing Torrence and knocking off teammate Leah Pritchett for the No. 2 spot in the points standings.



In Pro Stock, rookie Gray drove to victory with a 6.572 run at 210.05 in his Gray Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro to defeat points leader Bo Butner in the final. This is his third victory of the season and fourth final round appearance.



“I’m proud of my guys,” Gray stated. “This is the best I’ve seen them run the car. We’ve got to go back and keep working, though. If I can go into the Countdown in the top three, then you have a legitimate chance of winning the Championship. That’s what my focus is now.”



Gray qualified in the fifth position and battled past Alan Prusiensky, defending world champion Jason Line and No. 1 qualifier Drew Skillman. Butner qualified second and took down two-time world champion Erica Enders, Chris McGaha and teammate Greg Anderson.



Gray remains third in the standings, while Butner stays in first following his runner-up showing.



Tonglet finished atop the Pro Stock Motorcycle field with a 6.783 pass at 197.02 on his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki to narrowly defeat Matt Smith in the final round. After securing his first Mickey Thompson Tires Pro Bike Battle on Saturday, he notched his fifth national event victory of the season and 15th of his career.



Prior to entering the finals, Tonglet defeated Fred Camarena, Angie Smith and Hector Arana Jr. Matt Smith powered past Steve Johnson, Eddie Krawiec and defending world champion Jerry Savoie before facing Tonglet.



“It’s a big benefit to win the battle the day before which builds your confidence going into Sunday,” Tonglet said. “I could hear him (Smith) the whole way and knew it was close. I wanted to look over very badly, but I just stayed tucked in and just stared at the win light and it lit which was exciting.”



Tonglet remains the points leader, while Krawiec continues to hold on to the second position.



The 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season continues next weekend with the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, August 4-6.



***



SONOMA, Calif. -- Final finish order (1-16) at the 30th annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals atSonoma Raceway. The race is the 15th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.



TOP FUEL:

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Terry McMillen; 5. Scott Palmer; 6.

Leah Pritchett; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Troy Buff; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Steven

Chrisman; 12. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Shawn Reed; 15. Clay Millican; 16.

Mike Salinas.



FUNNY CAR:

1. J.R. Todd; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Courtney Force; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. John Force; 6. Del

Worsham; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Cruz

Pedregon; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Jonnie Lindberg; 15. Matt Hagan; 16. Tim

Gibbons.



PRO STOCK:

1. Tanner Gray; 2. Bo Butner; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Drew Skillman; 5. Chris McGaha; 6. Jason

Line; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Vincent Nobile; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Steve

Graham; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Tom Huggins; 14. Deric Kramer; 15. Allen Johnson.



PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. LE Tonglet; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Karen Stoffer; 6.

Andrew Hines; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Scotty Pollacheck; 10. Chip Ellis; 11.

Angelle Sampey; 12. Joey Gladstone; 13. Steve Johnson; 14. Freddie Camarena; 15. Cory Reed; 16. Melissa Surber.





SONOMA, Calif. -- Sunday's final results from the 30th annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway. The race is the 15th of 24 in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:



Top Fuel -- Steve Torrence, 3.784 seconds, 329.42 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.974 seconds, 281.83

mph.



Funny Car -- J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.049, 323.27 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 6.823,

100.26.



Pro Stock -- Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.572, 210.05 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.577, 210.93.



Pro Stock Motorcycle -- LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.783, 197.02 def. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.790, 196.67.





Super Stock -- Jody Lang, Chevy Malibu, 10.688, 123.20 def. Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.622,

155.52.



Stock Eliminator -- Brian McClanahan, Chevy Camaro, 9.871, 129.54 def. Dwayne Scheitlin, Dodge

Challenger, 10.116, 129.27.



Super Comp -- Val Torres Jr., Dragster, 8.919, 176.84 def. Ryan McClanahan, Dragster, 8.920,

182.85.



Super Gas -- Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.941, 160.14 def. Chris Cannon, Corvette, 9.903,

160.44.



Super Street -- Chris Borges, Chevy Chevelle, 10.921, 137.06 def. Matt Blodgett, Chevy Vega,

10.898, 133.03.



Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com -- Paul Nero, Dragster, 6.708, 199.32 def. Jeff Havens,

Dragster, 6.736, 197.68.



Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com -- Bart Smith, Chevy Monte Carlo, 8.240, 124.11 def.

Keith White, Ford Ranger, Foul - Red Light.





SONOMA, Calif. -- Final round-by-round results from the 30th annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway, the 15th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:



TOP FUEL:



ROUND ONE -- Terry McMillen, 3.785, 323.74 def. Clay Millican, 10.446, 79.43; Shawn Langdon, 3.763, 323.66 def. Mike Salinas, Foul - Red Light; Scott Palmer, 3.871, 312.57 def. Tony Schumacher, 8.417, 79.45; Leah Pritchett, 3.749, 326.95 def. Terry Haddock, 3.910, 303.91; Brittany Force, 3.705, 331.61 def. Steven Chrisman, 4.220, 226.66; Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 330.07 def. Shawn Reed, 8.466, 79.16; Antron Brown, 3.763, 327.19 def. Troy Buff, Foul - Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.750, 327.59 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 4.401, 208.97;

QUARTERFINALS -- Brown, 3.783, 326.24 def. Palmer, 3.839, 324.98; Torrence, 3.760, 327.90 def. Kalitta, 7.030, 106.28; McMillen, 3.783, 322.50 def. Pritchett, 3.897, 314.09; Force, 4.071, 264.75 def. Langdon, 4.110, 271.46;

SEMIFINALS -- Brown, 3.792, 325.37 def. McMillen, 8.547, 92.74; Torrence, 3.753, 329.02 def. Force, 3.882, 315.27;

FINAL -- Torrence, 3.784, 329.42 def. Brown, 3.974, 281.83.



FUNNY CAR:



ROUND ONE -- Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.919, 329.02 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Toyota Camry, 10.747, 101.94; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.853, 335.23 def. Tim Gibbons, Chevy Impala, Broke; John Force, Camaro, 3.884, 330.88 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 4.168, 287.60; Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.901, 331.69 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.022, 313.37; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.905, 332.02 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.941, 328.86; Del Worsham, Camry, 5.142, 210.87 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 10.951, 62.37; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.953, 326.08 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.950, 309.84; Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.943, 327.11 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.000, 307.44;

QUARTERFINALS -- C. Force, 6.038, 219.54 def. Johnson Jr., 7.044, 135.02; Wilkerson, 4.316, 245.40 def. Hight, 4.999, 157.83; Todd, 3.973, 324.90 def. J. Force, 4.030, 323.50; Beckman, 4.009, 277.43 def. Worsham, 4.800, 184.67;

SEMIFINALS -- Wilkerson, 4.085, 287.05 def. C. Force, 5.044, 161.85; Todd, 5.741, 283.73 def.

Beckman, 5.920, 118.43;

FINAL -- Todd, 4.049, 323.27 def. Wilkerson, 6.823, 100.26.



PRO STOCK:



ROUND ONE -- Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.949, 207.75 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 11.545, 91.74; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.572, 210.87 def. Deric Kramer, Dart, 9.248, 100.63; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.581, 211.33 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.622, 209.14; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.556, 211.99 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.709, 208.07; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.554, 210.77 was unopposed; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.546, 212.06 def. Tom Huggins, Dart, 6.730, 206.99; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.549, 212.03 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.567, 212.13; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.568, 211.96 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.644, 210.14;

QUARTERFINALS -- Gray, 6.571, 211.76 def. Line, 6.601, 210.80; Skillman, 6.581, 210.93 def.

Coughlin, 6.613, 210.54; Butner, 6.565, 211.36 def. McGaha, 6.580, 210.41; Anderson, 6.568, 211.63 def. Nobile, 6.674, 210.31;

SEMIFINALS -- Gray, 6.581, 210.21 def. Skillman, 14.730, 57.18; Butner, 6.572, 211.39 def.

Anderson, 12.623, 70.13;

FINAL -- Gray, 6.572, 210.05 def. Butner, 6.577, 210.93.



PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:



ROUND ONE -- Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.752, 198.99 def. Angelle Sampey, 6.839, 194.46; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.844, 197.25 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.846, 196.87; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.771, 198.06 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.936, 195.68; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.799, 196.30 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, Foul - Red Light; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.830, 197.16 def. Chip Ellis, 6.817, 197.33; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.775, 199.20 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.796, 196.82; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.749, 199.52 def. Cory Reed, 6.974, 186.10; Matt Smith, 6.800, 199.88 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.935, 196.22;

QUARTERFINALS -- Savoie, 6.795, 198.35 def. Hines, 6.846, 198.73; M. Smith, 6.854, 199.20 def. Krawiec, 6.886, 196.30; Tonglet, 6.780, 198.76 def. A. Smith, 6.848, 196.04; Arana Jr, 6.797,

198.23 def. Stoffer, 6.841, 195.56;

SEMIFINALS -- M. Smith, 6.819, 197.71 def. Savoie, 6.817, 197.19; Tonglet, 6.796, 197.65 def. Arana Jr, 6.800, 198.20;

FINAL -- Tonglet, 6.783, 197.02 def. M. Smith, 6.790, 196.67.



SONOMA, Calif. -- Point standings (top 10) following the 30th annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway, the 15th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series -



Top Fuel



1. Steve Torrence, 1,369; 2. Antron Brown, 1,294; 3. Leah Pritchett, 1,250; 4. Tony Schumacher,

1,008; 5. Brittany Force, 935; 6. Doug Kalitta, 933; 7. Clay Millican, 861; 8. Terry McMillen,

598; 9. Scott Palmer, 575; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 528.



Funny Car



1. Ron Capps, 1,276; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,093; 3. Jack Beckman, 1,049; 4. Robert Hight, 1,035; 5.

Tommy Johnson Jr., 982; 6. Courtney Force, 874; 7. John Force, 821; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 727; 9.

J.R. Todd, 724; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 570.



Pro Stock



1. Bo Butner, 1,341; 2. Greg Anderson, 1,150; 3. Tanner Gray, 1,091; 4. Jason Line, 988; 5.

Jeg Coughlin, 940; 6. Drew Skillman, 910; 7. Erica Enders, 894; 8. Vincent Nobile, 835; 9.

Chris McGaha, 593; 10. Allen Johnson, 547.



Pro Stock Motorcycle



1. LE Tonglet, 780; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 636; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 567; 4. Jerry Savoie, 535; 5.

Matt Smith, 499; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 490; 7. Andrew Hines, 455; 8. Joey Gladstone, 395; 9.

Karen Stoffer, 376; 10. Angie Smith, 337.



