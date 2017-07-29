F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Matt Bishop Announces Decision To Leave McLaren Technology Group
Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 31, 2017 - 06:42 PM
Formula 1 News
Matt Bishop Announces Decision To Leave McLaren Technology Group


After 10 years' service, McLaren Technology Group's Chief Communications Officer and Group Media, Content & Communications Director Matt Bishop today announces his decision to move on.

Matt Bishop said:

"After a great deal of careful thought, I have decided to move on from McLaren, a company I have loved and served for 10 sometimes wonderful but occasionally difficult years. It was a tough decision, but it was the right one: the time is right.

 
"Being offered a McLaren job in the autumn of 2007 was a dream come true for me - and, although the past 10 years have been characterised by a huge amount of extremely hard work, I have enjoyed them enormously.

"I have had the privilege of working with a large number of truly exceptional people, including three world champions [Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso], and I am indebted to all my colleagues, past and present, for the inspiration and support they have given me throughout my time at Woking. I wish them every success in the future.

"But, as I say, the time is right, now, for me to move on from McLaren. The recent changes in the ownership and leadership of Formula 1 have made it an even more exciting business in which to work, and, desirous as I am to broaden my professional outlook on the sport I love, I intend to pause, reflect and take stock, before examining what exciting new challenges I may be able to take on."

Zak Brown (Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group) said:

"Matt’s contribution to the development and improvement of McLaren's communications, PR and digital/social media offerings has been enormous.

"He’s a good guy, and will be missed.

"But I always respect ambition, and recognise that Matt’s opportunities in Formula 1 are many and varied. Given the exciting changes in our sport, I can understand his desire to pursue such opportunities, and to that end I, and all at McLaren, wish him well."

PaddockTalk Perspective


