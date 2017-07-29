|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Iowa: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Ryan Preece finds Victory Lane at Iowa in pressure-packed performance (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power, Penske On Pole! (Jul 29, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Matt Bishop Announces Decision To Leave McLaren Technology Group
After 10 years' service, McLaren Technology Group's Chief Communications Officer and Group Media, Content & Communications Director Matt Bishop today announces his decision to move on.
Matt Bishop said:
"After a great deal of careful thought, I have decided to move on from McLaren, a company I have loved and served for 10 sometimes wonderful but occasionally difficult years. It was a tough decision, but it was the right one: the time is right.
|
|
"Being offered a McLaren job in the autumn of 2007 was a dream come true for me - and, although the past 10 years have been characterised by a huge amount of extremely hard work, I have enjoyed them enormously.
"I have had the privilege of working with a large number of truly exceptional people, including three world champions [Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso], and I am indebted to all my colleagues, past and present, for the inspiration and support they have given me throughout my time at Woking. I wish them every success in the future.
"But, as I say, the time is right, now, for me to move on from McLaren. The recent changes in the ownership and leadership of Formula 1 have made it an even more exciting business in which to work, and, desirous as I am to broaden my professional outlook on the sport I love, I intend to pause, reflect and take stock, before examining what exciting new challenges I may be able to take on."
Zak Brown (Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group) said:
"Matt’s contribution to the development and improvement of McLaren's communications, PR and digital/social media offerings has been enormous.
"He’s a good guy, and will be missed.
"But I always respect ambition, and recognise that Matt’s opportunities in Formula 1 are many and varied. Given the exciting changes in our sport, I can understand his desire to pursue such opportunities, and to that end I, and all at McLaren, wish him well."
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|