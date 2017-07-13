F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Five riders, nine races, one champion: Act 2 is about to begin (Jul 31, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Iowa: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Ryan Preece finds Victory Lane at Iowa in pressure-packed performance (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ?
Posted by: Admin on Aug 01, 2017 - 06:48 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ?


Pascal Wehrlein says he is doing all he can to stay in formula one beyond 2017.

Germany's Bild newspaper says it is likely the 22-year-old will lose his seat at Sauber at the end of the year.

 

That is because Sauber's owner is closely linked with Marcus Ericsson, while the other seat will go to Antonio Giovinazzi or Charles Leclerc as a result of the new Ferrari engine deal.

Wehrlein is supported by Mercedes, but there appears to be no room at a Mercedes-powered team or elsewhere for the German for 2018.

"I have scored all five points," he told Bild, "and in qualifying it is 8:2 for me against Ericsson. What more can I do?"

Bild and Blick (Switzerland) newspapers said a return to the German touring car series DTM, where Wehrlein won the title in 2015, or Formula E are his most likely 2018 alternatives.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy