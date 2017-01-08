Navarro To Resume Battle At Brno

With the summer break drawing to a close, Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 return to the track for the tenth Grand Prix of the 2017 Moto2 World Championship season, which takes place this weekend at the Automotodrom Brno. Jorge Navarro arrives to the Czech venue rested and ready to go after some strong showings in the previous races – especially at Sachsenring and Montmeló with the desire to continue to grow and improve both performances and results in what is his rookie season in the series.



The 21-year-old Valencian rider has already raced three times at Brno – all in the Moto3 class – with a fifth place as best result achieved in 2015, while last year he was tenth at the finish line. On paper, it should be a favourable track for the number 9.



The racing weekend for the Moto2 class will get underway on Friday August 4th at 10:55 local time (GMT +2).



JORGE NAVARRO #9

“After a few weeks of summer break we are back in action at Brno and I cannot wait to gather together with my team again. The days off worked out perfectly for me in order to rest and find the right amount of energy to dive into the second half of the season. Brno is fast track with many chicanes and corners which should hopefully suit my riding style well. The goal is to work well from FP1: hopefully the weather will be on our side so that we can work with some continuity.”



JORGE NAVARRO

Place of Birth: La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain

Date of Birth: 3 Feb 1996

Weight: 61 kg

Height: 173 cm

Best overall result in Moto3: 3rd (2016)

Wins: 2

Podiums: 9

Pole positions: 1

Fastest lap: 1

Best result at Brno: 5th (2015 Moto3)

Overall Standings: 15th (34 points)



