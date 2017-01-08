Repsol Honda Team Resumes Action Following Summer Break

The Repsol Honda Team heads to Brno in the Czech Republic with Marc Marquez leading the Championship on 129 points and Dani Pedrosa in fifth place on 103 points, just 26 off the top after nine races in one of the closest seasons ever.



Marc and Dani are ready for the second half of the season following a four-week break that was interrupted only by a two-day private test at the same track on July 17 and 18.



The Repsol Honda Team has achieved one 1-2 finish at the Czech GP, in 2013. Marc holds the Pole record of 1’54.596, Dani the Circuit record at 1’56.027.



At the Grand Prix České Republiky



Marc Marquez has 2 wins: 1 x Moto2 (2012) and 1 x MotoGP (2013), plus an additional 3 podiums and 3 pole positions.



Dani Pedrosa has 4 wins: 1 x 125 (2003), 1 x 250 (2005), and 2 x MotoGP (2012, 2014), plus an additional 6 podiums and 2 pole positions.



Marc Marquez

“I enjoyed having time to rest and go to the sea with some friends, but I also used this long summer break to train for the second part of the Championship. Such a close season is exciting but also very demanding, meaning that you have to always keep your concentration high and try to constantly be at the best level possible, adapting to every situation. So it was good to go testing at Brno during the summer break because it allowed us to work on the bike and stay focused on the job. Brno is a nice track but one of the most demanding, with many changes of direction and uphill and downhill sections. We’ll try to make the best of the work we’ve done during the test and to prepare to fight for the podium on Sunday.”



Dani Pedrosa

"We've had four weeks without racing but not entirely without action as we had a positive test in Brno in mid-July which was very useful for working on the setup of our bike. The weather was good and we could fully exploit both days. I've been training in anticipation for second half of the season but I also had time for some holidays, which was good to disconnect a bit and recharge the batteries. Now I'm looking forward to jumping on my bike again at Brno which is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar. I have some very good memories there and together with my team I’ll do my utmost to get another good result next Sunday”.



