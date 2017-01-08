Moto3. Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Return To Action In Czech Republic

Aron Canet and Enea Bastianini will be back on track next weekend at the Brno Autodrome, where the second half of the season will get underway.

The summer break for the Moto3 World Championship has come to an end, and the action resumes this Friday with the first Free Practice sessions for Round 10 of the season: The Czech Grand Prix.



The Estrella Galicia 0,0 riders have recent experience at Brno, having undertaken a private test there just a fortnight ago along with Honda engineers. The aim of the test was to look for new setup solutions, so that both Aron Canet and Enea Bastianini can take a step forward in their preparations for the nine remaining races this season.



Just before the summer break, Aron Canet took pole position for the German GP, although he experienced front end grip issues during the race itself and crashed. The Spaniard is now third in the overall standings with 110 points. Last season at Brno, he crashed out when riding in an impressive fourth place.



Enea Bastianini finished in sixth place at Sachsenring after a hard fought comeback. The Italian battled in a packed second group, overcoming the majority of his rivals. He now goes to a circuit where he took the third best time in qualifying and fourth place in the race in 2016. Bastianini lies ninth in the standings with 59 points.



World Championship Standing

Pos. Rider Points Gap. 1st

1 Joan MIR 165

2 Romano FENATI 128 37

3 Aron CANET 110 55

4 Jorge MARTIN 89 76

5 F. DI GIANNAN. 85 80

6 John MCPHEE 83 82

7 Marcos RAMIREZ 79 86

8 Andrea MIGNO 78 87

9 Enea BASTIANINI 59 106

10 Juanfran GUEVARA 58 107











