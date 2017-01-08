Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - MotoGP Brno Preview

After a four-week break, the MotoGP Championship engines are ready to start. The premier category in motorcycle racing will make a stop at Brno, a historic circuit in the Czech Republic, for what will be the first race of the second half of the season.



There was not much time for holidays in the Aprilia camp. Development on the RS-GP has continued nonstop with the goal being to confirm the positive trend that the young Italian project has shown from the first race and to consolidate the good performance level.



The Aprilia Racing Team Gresini riders, Aleix Espargaró and Sam Lowes, also took advantage of the summer break to recharge their batteries in order to be ready for the demanding season finale.



ALEIX ESPARGARO'

"In the first part of this break I unplugged. Between the tests and the races, the first part of the season was rather demanding for us, so it was a good chance to take a rest. I am ready and stoked. I know that the guys at Aprilia have worked hard over the past weeks to improve the RS-GP and we will resume our trend of growth at Brno."



SAM LOWES

"In the last races before the break, my feeling with the RS-GP improved a lot. Now I feel like I can ride the MotoGP bike the right way. There is constant improvement and I want to continue on this trend. Brno is a track that I love. I did good races there in Moto2 and last year I finished on the podium. These are the best conditions for returning to the track after the holidays."



ROMANO ALBESIANO - APRILIA RACING MANAGER

"The first part of the season ended well for us and picking up after the summer break, we will be facing a series of tracks that are very demanding on the engine. We will have a few development steps that we believe are quite interesting. Brno, in particular, is a track that puts the engine and chassis architecture to the test, whereas it tends to be less critical from a braking point of view. We are expecting a hot weekend in terms of weather, with Sunday being especially unpredictable. But we are ready to take on any conditions."



FAUSTO GRESINI - TEAM MANAGER

"This month was not exactly a holiday for us. The Aprilia Racing Department worked very hard and we can't wait to see how the track responds. The goal is still to get close to the top of the championship. We are charged up and at the same time, well aware of our chances. I'll say it under my breath, but I am convinced: in the second half of the season, we will make another step forward. We have been working nonstop. We are putting forth our best effort and we will certainly see results."





