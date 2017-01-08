|
|
|
|
|· Five riders, nine races, one champion: Act 2 is about to begin (Jul 31, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Iowa: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Ryan Preece finds Victory Lane at Iowa in pressure-packed performance (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-up Grid & Race Preview (Jul 29, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Watkins Glen: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
ADVANCE NOTES
Reed at Watkins Glen
Ryan Reed has competed at Watkins Glen International (WGI) three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.
|
|
Reed also has one start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at WGI. In 2014, Reed finished seventh after starting 20th.
Watkins Glen 2016
Ryan Reed started at the rear of the field after changing out flat-spotted tires from qualifying. Crew chief Phil Gould used some pit strategy to gain track position. Pit strategy and a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford put Reed in position to cross the finish line ninth, his best finish to date at Watkins Glen.
Reed in 2017
Reed is currently eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship standings after 19 races. Reed has one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes so far this season. He has an average starting position of 14.1 so far this season, with an average finish of 16.8.
Did You Know?
Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive
Reed on Watkins Glen
“I love road racing and I feel like we bring really strong road course cars. I spent some time out at Utah at Ford Performance’s course and got back into the road course mindset. We had good speed last year at the road courses and had some solid finishes. I think we have a really good chance at getting a win this weekend.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|