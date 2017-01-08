2017 Pocono II: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 01, 2017 - 06:27 PM 2017 Pocono II: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview



ADVANCE NOTES



Stenhouse at Watkins Glen

Stenhouse has four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Watkins Glen, with an average starting position of 28.5 and average finishing position of 27.5.



Stenhouse has two XFINITY Series starts at the road course, earning his career best finish of fourth in 2012.



A Year Ago At Watkins Glen

Stenhouse Jr. worked his way inside the top-20, before his Ford spun suffering heavy damage from the impact. The damage could not be repaired, forcing Stenhouse to settle with a 38th-place finish.



New York Native

Gas Man Kevin Wing grew up in Groton, NY, which is approximately one hour from Watkins Glen International.



Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Watkins Glen:



“We’ve definitely made improvements to our road course cars, so I’m looking forward to racing at Watkins Glen this weekend. Last year, we had a strong car, but I made a small mistake that caused us to spin. Pit strategy usually becomes a factor, which will be interesting with the stages. If we can stay out of trouble and keep our NESN Ford on track, I’m confident we can have a solid finish this weekend.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



