2017 Hungaroring: Toro Rosso Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Recap

Driver: Sean Gelael

Laps: 101

Best time: 1:20.341



Sean Gelael (Car 38):

“I really enjoyed today. I felt much more comfortable in the car today than last time out in Bahrain – having a new seat made definitely helped! It was a shame that we had a bit of a slow start this morning, so we had to squeeze everything into the afternoon session, but in the end it turned out to be a very productive day: we completed 101 laps and I hope the team is satisfied with my driving and how I contributed to the set-up of the car. It was very hot out there today but, once my body got used to it, it was okay… I will definitely sleep well tonight!”



Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance):

“A productive day for both the driver and the team, with a long list of performance and general set-up items covered, which will feed into the second half of the season. Sean got into the groove quickly today, acclimatising himself well to the car. As expected, the circuit allowed the programme to move forwards quite quickly, which meant that a bit later on when we lost some track time due to an oil leak, we were able to stay pretty much on the planned run programme for both car and driver development. We have gathered lots of useful data and progressed a couple of longer-term developments to the point where we hope they can feed into the car development later in the year. As was the case at the Bahrain test, Sean has made a good contribution by driving well and providing consistent feedback across a range of test items which I am sure will have been an interesting and useful step in his development also. The baseline car for Day 2 is a product of what we have learnt today and with both our race drivers running tomorrow, we have another busy programme to get through before the guys can take a well-earned break.”







