Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 01, 2017 - 06:30 PM



Driver: Lance Stroll

Chassis / Engine: FW40-02 / Mercedes-AMG F1 M08 EQ Power+

Location: Hungaroring, 4.326 km

Weather: Warm and dry

Maximum air and track temperature: 35ºC / 55ºC



Rod Nelson, Chief Test & Support Engineer: We completed a lot of tests today, completing 15 runs and 138 laps. We worked on mechanical set-up and some set-up directions that we’ve been developing through the day, which is very interesting. We also did some systems work for the future, which we hope to bring racing at some stage in the season, and we put some miles on components that, again, we hope to be racing in the near future, so a pretty successful day. There were quite difficult conditions as it was relatively cool this morning but then it got pretty hot by the middle of the morning. It’s quite difficult to get the best out of testing in those kind of conditions but I think we did a reasonably good job and as usual, we’ve got masses of data to trawl through to get some results out of.



Lance Stroll: We tried some new stuff and it was good to have more time in the seat. It was warm, it was a hot day and it’s physical around here so it’s good training. We need to see if what we tested here today works in Spa, we need more running with the new parts to see if they work but Spa should definitely suit our car with longer straights so I’m looking forward to it.







