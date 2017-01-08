2017 Hungaroring: Red Bull Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Recap`q

Driver: Max Verstappen

Car: RB13

Laps: 58

Best time: 1:21.228

Circuit length: 4.381km





The final in-season test of the 2017 Formula One campaign got underway at the Hungaroring today, and after taking 10 championship points for the team at last Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was back at the wheel of the RB13. While Max’s start was delayed due to a technical issue, the Dutch driver was eventually able to post 58 laps of the tight and twisting circuit.



Commenting on his final test day of the season, Max said: “Despite the late start we managed to test quite a few bits on the car today, so that’s positive. It’s always good to understand where we are, what we can bring and what we can learn for the upcoming races. Aside from the issue this morning, we had some updates here and in general everything worked well and it gives us a few new directions to work on for the future. Now we head into the summer break, so I’ll spend some time with family and friends before Spa. We travel so much that it’s always nice to catch up but after that I’ll be happy to go again, especially at Spa where I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of Dutch fans in the grandstands.”



Senior Projects Engineer Jeff Calam added: “It wasn’t a perfect day for us, as in the morning we had an issue with the MGU-K that meant we spent quite a long time in the garage. However, we did manage to get in some laps before lunch during which we focused on aero mapping. After the lunch break we then ran with a rake to do some aero correlation work and then for the remainder of the afternoon we focused on chassis work, looking at future car development. However, we got through the high priority items today, so while it wasn't the ideal first day, we did manage to get a lot of work done.”







