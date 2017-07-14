2018 National Series Driver Participation Guidelines Announced

Staff Report, NASCAR Wire Service



NASCAR today announced 2018 driver participation guidelines, which take a step further in building the identities of the NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



Starting next season, drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be limited to a maximum of seven races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and five races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



Additionally, drivers who have elected to earn Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship points, regardless of series tenure, will be ineligible to compete in the regular season finale and playoff races in each series, as well as the Dash 4 Cash races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.







“Fans have made it clear that they want to see the future stars of the sport racing against their peers in the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series,” said Jim Cassidy, senior vice president of racing operations. “These guidelines achieve that and preserve limited opportunities for developing drivers to compete against the best in motorsports.”



Next year's guidelines continue NASCAR's desire to brighten the spotlight on its young stars who race in the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series. For the 2017 season, drivers with five years of full-time experience in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series can compete in 10 XFINITY Series races and seven events in the Camping World Truck Series.



The updated guidelines do not apply to drivers who are competing for the championship in the NASCAR XFINITY Series or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.





