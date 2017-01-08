F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Decisive period for three F1 drivers
Posted by: Admin on Aug 02, 2017 - 06:47 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Decisive period for three F1 drivers


From the front to the back of the 2017 grid, the respective futures of three F1 drivers could take a step forward over the August break.

At the front, Valtteri Bottas' boss Toto Wolff has promised to think about a new deal for the Finn whilst sitting "on the beach".

 

Rumours suggest a further one-year contract, giving Mercedes the freedom to sign a top star like Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel, is likely.

Bottas admits talks about 2018 are imminent.

"For sure we need to speak about what's going to happen soon," said the Finn.

"I have no idea about the future yet but the problem is that the mobile phone is not so good in the sauna," he joked. "It could take a while so don't expect anything in Spa."

His boss, Wolff, added: "The summer break is a good time for conversation and for thinking.

"We had good talks with Valtteri before Hungary, as I would like to fly to Asia for the last races with a decision."

Meanwhile, in the midfield, Sergio Perez admits he is hoping for a new Force India deal.

"I hope once I come to the next race after the summer break I can have a new contract," said the Mexican. "But you never know what will happen."

And finally, there are reports German backmarker Pascal Wehrlein will struggle to keep his Sauber cockpit for next year in the wake of the Swiss team's new Ferrari deal.

Wehrlein is backed by Mercedes, whose Wolff said when asked about the 22-year-old: "There are many movements on the market.

"In the next two weeks, a few interesting things could happen."



