F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Hungaroring: Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Results - Leclerc, Ferrari Fastest! (Aug 1, 2017)
· Universal aero kit has another successful test - this time on road course (Aug 1, 2017)
· Five riders, nine races, one champion: Act 2 is about to begin (Jul 31, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Honda still pushing to improve 2017 engine
Posted by: Admin on Aug 02, 2017 - 06:48 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Honda still pushing to improve 2017 engine


Amid swirling speculation about the future, Honda is still pushing to improve its 2017 engine.

There are claims McLaren and Honda will divorce, but the struggling Japanese marque's recently-launched 'spec 3' unit has been reliable so far and powered Fernando Alonso to the fastest race laptime in Hungary.

 

"I don't know if this is the end of the big reliability problems," said a McLaren source. "You never can be sure."

It is reported McLaren intends to make a decision about its next engine partner in September, but a few days before that, Honda's 'spec 4' will apparently make its bow at Spa-Francorchamps.

Marca sports newspaper said it will feature an extra 15 horse power, with another 40hp to come after that, getting the Honda to within 45hp of the leading Mercedes and Ferrari.

"We will see if Honda gives us another evolution after the summer. We need it," said team boss Eric Boullier.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy