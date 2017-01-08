F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Kubica 'convinced' of F1 comeback
Posted by: Admin on Aug 02, 2017 - 06:49 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Kubica 'convinced' of F1 comeback


F1 will on Wednesday get a clearer picture about the prospect of a return to the sport for Robert Kubica.

The Pole was watching the action during Tuesday's opening of the post-race test in Hungary, ahead of his turn in the 2017 Renault on Wednesday.

 

Now, the eyes of the F1 world will be watching the former Renault and BMW driver.

"Hungary is one of the toughest circuits," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. "If you can drive here, you can drive anywhere.

"He seems absolutely committed and firmly convinced about his comeback," he added.

Indeed, as photographers zoomed in on Kubica's permanently injured right arm on Tuesday, Kubica got FIA clearance to drive by passing the five-second cockpit evacuation test.

"I'm really happy that Robert is getting this opportunity and I'll keep an eye on how he goes," said Lewis Hamilton.

"It would be great if he was able to come back. He is one of the most natural talents and fastest drivers I have ever driven against, and if he was able to continue, he probably would have been champion," he added.

Dozens of Polish reporters have joined the ranks of media in Hungary for Kubica's test, but the 32-year-old said he is relaxed ahead of his big moment.

"I want to have fun and not any stress," he told veteran Blick correspondent Roger Benoit on Tuesday.

Max Verstappen, who was just a boy when Kubica last raced in F1, said: "I've heard a lot about Robert, that he was a fighter and above all very fast.

"I think all of us drivers wish him well. But some fast laps are different to 70 (laps), and only Robert can judge the situation after the test," he added.

Renault, however, is keen to play down the significance of Kubica's test, denying that he is a candidate to replace struggling Jolyon Palmer after the summer break.

"We want to help Robert on his road back and maybe open a door for him. There is no more," a source said.



