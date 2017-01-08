F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Hungaroring: Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Results - Leclerc, Ferrari Fastest! (Aug 1, 2017)
· Universal aero kit has another successful test - this time on road course (Aug 1, 2017)
· Five riders, nine races, one champion: Act 2 is about to begin (Jul 31, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal ? (Jul 29, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital ? (Jul 29, 2017)
2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ?
Posted by: Admin on Aug 02, 2017 - 06:50 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ?


Toro Rosso could get another colour change for 2018.

The speculation comes after Sean Gelael got his next F1 test with the Red Bull junior team in Hungary.

 

Not too long ago, the Indonesian driver's father Ricardo was linked with a buyout of the now-defunct Manor team.

Gelael runs the Jangonya Ayam company, which is the Indonesian branch of global fast food giant KFC.

Now in the post-grand prix test in Hungary, Sean Gelael appears to have impressed Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost.

"His performance was very good and he did not stop improving on every lap," he is quoted by El Confidencial.

"Comparing him with Kvyat and Sainz, he was very good in braking, attacking the kerbs and in slow corners.

"If he continues like this he will come to F1 with success," Tost added.

El Confidencial, a Spanish newspaper, wondered: "Will Toro Rosso paint their cars like KFC?"

But Roger Benoit, a veteran F1 correspondent, wrote in Blick newspaper: "Gelael is supported by Kentucky Fried Chicken millions at home, but his F1 chances are rather low."



PaddockTalk Perspective


