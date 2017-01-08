2017 Watkins Glen: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Dakoda Armstrong

Team: No. 28 JGL Racing Toyota

Crew Chief: Steven Lane

Team Owner: James Whitener

Twitter: @DakodaArmstrong and @JGLRacing



Zippo 200 - Saturday August 5th at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network



Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



Armstrong at Watkins Glen:

Dakoda will be making his fourth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Watkins Glen International. Armstrong finished a career best 18th at The Glen in this event last year.



Dakoda's Thoughts on Watkins Glen:

"Road Course racing has not been my strong suit over the years but like anything else I continue to get better the more I do it. The key for me on road courses is to remain on track, run our race and come home with a decent finish."



"We continue to focus on the points for the making the playoffs and these road course races will be crucial. They guys on this JGL Racing team continue to work hard and give us a fast No. 28 Toyota each week."



Iowa Rewind:

After registering fifth place finishes in his last two visits to Iowa Speedway, Dakoda Armstrong entered Saturday's NASCAR XFINTIY Series event with his sights set on bettering those finishes. Unfortunately, Armstrong and his No. 28 WinField United Toyota just weren't as strong as the previous two outings and the New Castle, Indiana native would settle for a disappointing 17th place finish in the running of the US Cellular 250 at the Newton, Iowa track.



2017 Stats:

Starts: 19

Avg. Starting Position: 22.7

Avg. Finishing Position: 17.4

Best Finish: 3rd (Daytona - June)

Points Standing: 9th









