The Ducati Team begins the second half of the 2017 season at Brno with the Czech Grand Prix

Posted by: newsla on Aug 04, 2017 - 06:59 AM The Ducati Team begins the second half of the 2017 season at Brno with the Czech Grand Prix



One month on since the Sachsenring race, the Ducati Team has now arrived at Brno in the Czech Republic for the tenth round of the 2017 season.



Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo took advantage of the summer break to enjoy a few days’ holiday and keep in shape for the second half of the season, which gets underway with three particularly challenging races in the month of August.



Even though Dovizioso likes the layout of the Moravian circuit, the Italian has never had much luck at Brno and his best result was a second place in 2011, while in last year’s edition, which was held on a damp track, he had to retire on lap 16. Jorge Lorenzo has two wins to his name here in 2010 and 2015, in addition to three more podiums in his nine MotoGP appearances at Brno.



The Czech Grand Prix weekend gets underway on Friday morning with the first free practice session at 9.55 am, while the 22-lap race is scheduled for Sunday at 1400 CET.



Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team #04) – 3rd (123 points)

“I spent a month relaxing during the summer and I’m now ready for the second half of the season, all excited about the next race in the Czech Republic. Brno is one of the most beautiful and difficult circuits on the world championship calendar, but it’s always a fascinating place. In the last few years I haven’t gone particularly well there, but I’ll be making every effort to bring home a good result this weekend.”



Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team #99) – 9th (65 points)

“We’ve reached the half-way point of the season and after a few days’ vacation immediately after the German GP, I have been training hard the last three weeks to prepare for the second part of the championship. Brno is a circuit where I feel really good and I think I can get a good performance out of my bike. It’s a track with lots of corners, all linked together, and I’ve got a lot of good memories here. I can’t wait to get back to working with my team to boost my competitiveness in the last nine rounds of the championship, and I’m sure we’ll make a big step forward.”



The Automotodrom Brno

Until 1982, races at Brno took place on a street circuit on the outskirts of the city but a new permanent track was built in the mid-1980s and the Czech Republic Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 1987 after a gap of several years. Hugely popular with riders and fans, the circuit is situated in the hilly woods around Brno, which offer a fantastic view of the action from trackside.



Fastest Lap: Marquez (Honda), 1’54.596 (169.7 km/h) - 2016

Circuit Record: Pedrosa (Honda), 1’56.027 (167.6 km/h) - 2014

Best Pole: Marquez (Honda), 1’54.596 (169.7 km/h) - 2016

Top Speed: Iannone (Ducati), 316.4 km/h - 2015

Track Length: 5.4 km

Race Duration: 22 laps (118.9 km)

Corners: 14 (6 left, 8 right)

Race Start: 14.00 CET



2016 Results

Podium: 1st Crutchlow (Honda), 2nd Rossi (Yamaha), 3rd Marquez (Honda)

Pole Position: Marquez (Honda), 1’54.596 (169.733 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Crutchlow (Honda), 2’08.216 (151.703 km/h)



Jorge Lorenzo

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 99

Age: 30 (born on May 4th 1987 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain)

Residence: Lugano (Switzerland)

Races: 259 (165 x MotoGP, 48 x 250cc, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: 2002 Spanish GP (125cc)

Wins: 65 (44 x MotoGP, 17 x 250cc, 4 x 125cc)

First Win: 2003 Brazilian GP (125cc)

Pole Positions: 65 (39 x MotoGP, 23 x 250cc, 3 x 125cc)

First Pole: 2003 Malaysian GP (125cc)

World Titles: 5 (3 x MotoGP, 2 x 250cc)



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 04

Age: 31 (born on March 23rd 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 267 (169 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: 2001 Italian GP (125cc)

Wins: 13 (4 x MotoGP, 4 x 250cc, 5 x 125cc)

First Win: 2004 South African GP (125cc)

Pole Positions: 18 (5 x MotoGP, 4 x 250cc, 9 x 125cc)

First Pole: 2003 French GP (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (1 x 125cc)



PaddockTalk Perspective



